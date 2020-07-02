Does Minnesota’s cuisine reflect its sizable Scandinavian population? Oh, you betcha.
Some time ago, I wrote about the Minnesota-based novel “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” in this very column. Many of the dishes in the book were very Minnesotan, such as lutefisk, seared walleye and dessert bars. So when I began the deep dive into Minnesota’s cuisine, my first stop was my bookshelf.
Let it be known that I don’t keep most of the books I read, but “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” made the cut. I’m so glad I had it to refer to for this week’s Tasty States column. Pick up a copy to get a really solid idea of what Minnesota cuisine is all about.
The first chapter is titled “Lutefisk,” and on the first page is where the reader is made to understand the dish. Whitefish is pounded, dried, soaked in lye, cooked and served at room temperature so, “...when perfectly prepared, looked like jellied smog and smelled like boiled aquarium water.” It’s a crucial part of a traditional Norwegian Christmas feast. Gotta have it.
Bars, pronounced with a gloriously thick Minnesotan accent, also play a pivotal role in the book, and at Minnesota family dinners.
In fact, any dessert cut into a quadrangle is labeled as a bar, be it a brownie, cookie, lemon square or rice crispy treat. They’re all just “bars” and they’re darn well going to make an appearance at every get-together. I approve wholeheartedly.
Much like any Midwestern gathering, there’s going to be casseroles, but in Minnesota they’re called “hot dish,” or more specifically “tater tot hot dish.” The aforementioned is any casserole, often topped with tater tots rather than things such as crushed potato chips or saltines. There is likely cream of mushroom soup involved as well. We know the drill, but we definitely have a thing or two to learn from Minnesota when it comes to tater tots.
Try these recipes for a taste of Minnesota.
-------------------------------
Swedish pancakes
2 eggs
1 teaspoon sugar
1 ½ cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon vinegar
1/4 tablespoon baking soda
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon butter, softened
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour batter on medium-hot skillet, cooking one pancake at a time. They will be thin like crepes.
After they are cooked, spread one side with butter and lightly sprinkle brown sugar over them. Roll the pancake up and cut them into bite sized pieces and serve with maple syrup.
Recipe adapted from mprnews.org
-------------------------------
Blueberry bars with oatmeal crumble topping
Crust and crumble:
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 cup flour
3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
Pinch salt, optional and to taste
Blueberry layer:
12 ounces (2 cups) blueberries, fresh or frozen (don’t thaw)
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray; set aside.
In a large, microwave-safe bowl melt the butter. Add the flour, oats, sugars, optional salt, and stir to combine. Set 1 heaping cup mixture aside to be sprinkled on later as crumble topping. Transfer remaining mixture to prepared pan, and using a spatula or your fingers, hard-pack the mixture to create an even, smooth, flat crust; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add all blueberry layer ingredients and toss to combine. Evenly distribute blueberry mixture over the crust. Evenly sprinkle with the reserved heaping 1 cup crumble topping mixture. Before sprinkling, squeeze the mixture in your palm to encourage bigger crumble pieces to form.
Bake for about 40-55 minutes, or until edges are set and center has just set. Crumble topping should appear set and golden. Bars may take longer than 55 minutes if blueberries are very juicy.
Place pan on a wire rack and allow bars to cool before slicing and serving.
Recipe adapted from www.averiecooks.com
-------------------------------
Minnesota hot dish
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 bag tater tots
1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 can green beans, drained
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown beef, drain.
Stir together browned beef, salt, pepper, soup and green beans. Pour in casserole dish. Place tater tots on top of beef mixture. Top with cheddar cheese.
Cover with foil and bake 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Serve.
Recipe adapted from www.tablespoon.com
