Kansas is the perfect state to celebrate for the week of Mother’s Day. After all, it’s the setting for the great fried chicken debate, a decadeslong, friendly feud waged by two mothers doing their best for their families — as mothers tend to do.
Of course, Kansas is much more than fried chicken and family feuds. The pairing of chili and cinnamon rolls, made familiar by Midwestern elementary school lunches and church fundraisers, supposedly originated in Kansas after the USDA gave elementary school cafeterias large quantities of beans.
One of the many dishes those beans went into was chili, which was served with a cinnamon roll to make the chili more enticing to kids. The pair is so deliciously normal to us Midwesterners, but the rest of the world has yet to catch on to this comfort food power duo.
Another confounding fact to non-Midwesterners is that the Kansas City they’re likely referring to isn’t in Kansas. The metro area is expansive, and it’s situated predominantly on the Missouri side of the state line.
When it comes to Kansas City barbecue, though, Kansas carries its share of the city’s finger-licking reputation. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, formerly known as Oklahoma Joe’s (could this be more confusing?), is a favorite far and wide. The original location, inside a gas station on the corner of 47th and Mission in Kansas City, Kansas, has been instrumental in giving Kansas City its barbecue reputation.
The Sunflower State is aptly named, but “the wheat state” or “the cattle state” would have been just as fitting. Cattle outnumber humans 2 to 1, and Kansas’ wheat crop can yield 36 billion loaves of bread in a year.
All of that beef and bread was put to good use by pioneer farming families with Eastern European roots, who incorporated their bounty into portable food for farmers: bierocks. Today, bierocks (meat and veggies encased in a yeast roll, and the Hot Pocket’s predecessor), or runza as they’re called in Nebraska, remain portable Kansas farm comfort food.
Back to the great chicken debate: Already plenty famous in the Four-State Area, Chicken Mary’s and Chicken Annie’s gained nationwide attention in 2010 when they were featured on the Travel Channel’s “Food Wars” and more recently in a great BBC.com article.
Annie started selling her chicken dinners in 1934 after her husband was injured in the mines. Same scenario for Mary just a few years later. But Mary lived just down the street from Annie, so the competition was born.
The women fed hungry miners coming to and from the mines. Both grew their businesses out of their homes. Both did what they had to do to support their families. Both restaurants are still run by the families the women worked so hard for. Both have really good food.
In honor of Kansas and moms, order some curbside pickup fried chicken this Mother’s Day. Or make any of the following recipes for a taste of Kansas.
-----------------------------------------------
Easy bierocks
1 package (24-count) frozen yeast rolls
2 medium onions, chopped
3 pounds ground beef
3/4 head cabbage, chopped
Garlic powder
Salt
Pepper
Shredded sharp cheddar (optional)
Spicy brown mustard
Set rolls out to rise per package instructions. Brown onion and ground beef together. Drain.
Return to skillet and add cabbage. Cook until cabbage is wilted and soft, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with garlic powder, salt and pepper.
When rolls have risen, roll each one out individually to about a 6-inch diameter. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture in the center. Top with cheese if desired. Pinch closed and place pinched side down on a greased cookie sheet. Bake in a 350-degree oven until the bierocks begin to brown on top — about 20 minutes.
Serve with a side of spicy brown mustard for dipping.
Recipe adapted from www.kansas.com.
------------------------------------------
Overnight cinnamon rolls
1 cup whole milk
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 and 1/2 tablespoons instant yeast (2 packets)
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature and cut into 4 pieces
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting/rolling
Filling:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 and 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
Cream cheese icing:
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 and 1/4 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Make the dough: Heat milk to about 95 degrees. Pour the warm milk into the bowl of a stand electric mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment (or you can use a handheld mixer or no mixer, but a stand mixer is ideal). With a whisk, manually whisk in the sugar and yeast. Cover with a towel and let sit until the yeast is foamy, about 5 to 10 minutes. If the yeast does not dissolve and foam, start over with fresh active yeast.
On low speed, beat in the softened butter until it is slightly broken up. Next add the eggs, one at a time, and then the salt. The butter won’t really be mixing into the mixture, so don’t be alarmed if it stays in pieces.
On low speed, gradually add the flour. Once it is all added, beat on medium speed until a soft dough forms. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until the dough is soft and supple, about 6 minutes longer. (If you do not have a stand-mixer with a hook attachment, knead the dough by hand in this step.)
Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead it with your hands for 1 minute. Form the dough into a ball and transfer it to a lightly greased bowl. Cover the dough loosely with plastic wrap, a paper towel or aluminum foil and let sit in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 to 2 hours.
Grease the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or line with parchment paper. Turn the risen dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, punch it down and, using a rolling pin, roll into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Make sure the dough is smooth and evenly thick.
For the filling: Spread the softened butter all over the dough. Don’t skimp: You want it all on there. In a small bowl, toss the cinnamon and sugar together until combined and then sprinkle evenly over the dough. Tightly roll up the dough to form an 18-inch-long log. Cut into 12 even rolls. Arrange them in the prepared baking pan, cut sides up. Cover the rolls very tightly with aluminum foil and stick in the refrigerator for 8 to 12 hours.
Remove rolls from the refrigerator and let rise in a warm place until they are puffy, about 1 to 2 hours.
After the rolls have risen, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake for about 25 minutes, until golden brown. About halfway through the bake time, I like to cover the rolls loosely with aluminum foil so the tops don’t brown too much. Remove pan from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack for about 10 minutes as you make the icing.
Make the icing: In a medium bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes. Spread the icing over the warm rolls and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from www.sallysbakingaddiction.com.
-----------------------------------------
Kansas chili
1 (1-pound) package pinto beans
3 pounds ground beef
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1/4 green pepper, chopped fine (optional)
2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder
2 to 3 tablespoons cumin
3 cans tomato sauce
1/4 to 1/2 cup cider vinegar
Cook beans 4 to 4 1/2 hours until soft but not mushy. In large frying pan, brown ground meat with garlic powder, salt and pepper, chopped onion and chopped green pepper. Then pour off excess fat and add mixture to the beans.
Add chili powder, cumin, tomato sauce and vinegar. Simmer mixture for an additional 2 hours for flavor to blend.
Recipe source: www.cooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.