They say to always expect the unexpected, and I’m here to say they are spot on.
On a recent whirlwind weekend trip with a caravan of wedding attendees, a pit stop in Uranus, Missouri, held plenty of the unexpected.
Uranus included all that its interstate billboards advertise, among them a fudge factory, world’s largest belt buckle, general store and copious photo opportunities. But there was one attraction that surpassed all expectations: the Uranus Sideshow Museum.
Packed with curiosities, oddities and anatomical wonders, it was simultaneously enthralling and revolting. If two-headed anything is what you’re into, this is the place for you.
Packed with things we were taught not to stare at as children, this museum is as much of an old-school freak show as a place can get away with, I imagine. Picture pale, hairless things bobbing in liquid, and dark, twisty, mummified creatures that you’re pretty sure aren’t real, but what if they are? Lots of fins, tails and heads.
The unexpected was certainly at every turn. Then the sword swallower sauntered in ready to impress.
She warmed up the crowd — a solid eight or nine of us, for sure — with a few jokes pertaining to skewering, but when she referenced shish kebabs, I whipped around and locked eyes with my teen, who had really lost color at this point and didn’t last much longer in the sideshow museum, because I had just made kebabs and we had a whole conversation about them.
I live for these moments of synchronicity. Freaky indeed.
Then the sword was gulped down, and as if that wasn’t enough, she attached it to a loud buzz of lightning electricity; her eyes watered and her face flushed, and it was real and just nearly too much to bear.
Human skewering aside, back to kebabs. They’re as healthy as you want them to be, easy to make, impressive-looking and a really nice change of pace on the grill. The key is to cut your meat and veggies into large, uniform chunks so everything cooks evenly and give it all plenty of time to marinate before you slide those slippery suckers onto skewers.
Anything goes, but they’re such a fun way to get your veggies in. Fruit too; I love some mango and pineapple chunks in the mix with colorful bell peppers, squash, parboiled baby potatoes, tiny tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and whatever other treasures the crisper holds. Shrimp or chicken is my kebab protein of choice, but beef and pork work well, too.
Try one of these kebab recipes to open the grilling season, and make sure to stop in Uranus when the opportunity arises. Expect the unexpected.
Grilled chicken kebabs
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 cup olive oil
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon minced garlic
salt and pepper to taste
1 red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
1 yellow bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
2 small zucchini cut into 1-inch slices
1 red onion cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Place the olive oil, soy sauce, honey, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
Add the chicken, bell peppers, zucchini and red onion to the bowl. Toss to coat in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 8 hours.
Soak wooden skewers in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat.
Thread the chicken and vegetables onto the skewers. Cook for 5-7 minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Recipe source: dinnerat thezoo.com.
Ginger-teriyaki beef kebabs
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3/4 cup teriyaki sauce
3/4 cup pineapple juice, divided
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin tips, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
1/2 pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
1 large sweet onion, sliced into 1 1/2-inch cubes
2 medium red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, cut into 1 1/2-inch squares
Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add ginger, garlic and red pepper, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Stir in teriyaki sauce, 1/4 cup of pineapple juice, soy sauce and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Pour half of marinade into a small bowl and whisk in remaining 1/2 cup pineapple juice. Reserve remaining marinade in saucepan as a glaze to be used during grilling.
Place beef cubes in a large resealable plastic bag. Add marinade and seal bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Marinate, refrigerated, for at least 2 and up to 5 hours.
Thread beef onto skewers, alternating with pineapple, onion and bell peppers.
Light one chimney full of charcoal. When all the charcoal is lit and covered with gray ash, pour out and arrange coals on one side of the charcoal grate. Set cooking grate in place, cover grill and allow to preheat for 5 minutes. Clean and oil the grilling grate.
Grill skewers over direct heat until beef is well seared on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Move skewers to cool side of grill and brush all over with reserved teriyaki glaze. Cover grill and continue to cook until center of beef registers between 125-130 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Transfer skewers to platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
Recipe source: seriouseats. com.
