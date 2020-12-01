I’m a sucker for a good roadside tourist attraction. Make it food-themed, and I’m pulling onto that off-ramp faster than you can say “corn palace.”
South Dakota, with its rich Native American history and rugged beauty, has much to offer visitors. Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and national parks aside, it’s home to the world’s only corn palace, as well as a potato festival.
The Corn Palace, established in 1892, is redecorated each year with 12 different colors of corn. There are themed corn murals, a live corn cam and a fine gift shop.
I’ve been to the Corn Palace in Mitchell a couple of times, and I’ll definitely stop again, likely in August on my way to Clark, South Dakota — home of Potato Days. This small-town festival celebrates the humble spud like no other. There are cooking contests, a potato-decorating contest and the grand finale: mashed potato wrestling. I think I know how I’ll be celebrating after that COVID-19 vaccine has time to get around.
South Dakota’s cuisine is influenced by Native Americans, Scandinavian immigrants and many a church basement lunch. Walleye, buffalo and pheasant are standard protein options, and no festival would be complete without fry bread and Indian tacos. Lefse, a Norwegian flatbread, is on every Christmas table, and kolaches, a Czech pastry, are a staple all year.
Wojapi is a Lakota Sioux recipe found across the state. The sweet, thick dipping sauce is served wherever fry bread is found and is made from chokecherries and mixed wild berries. Traditionally, the berries were cooked with honey until the desired consistency was achieved, but these days, cornstarch or flour is added to speed up the process.
Either way, fry bread or no fry bread, wojapi drizzled on just about anything sounds delicious.
Try this recipe for a taste of South Dakota.
Czeckers’ kolache
- 2 packages or 2 tablespoons dry yeast
- 3/4 cup warm water
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 cups warmed milk
- 3/4 cup potato flakes
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 5-6 cups bread flour
Dissolve yeast in warm water and 1 teaspoon sugar. Set aside.
Heat milk and pour into mixing bowl. Using a mixer, add potato flakes, 3/4 cup sugar, salt, oil and slightly beaten eggs and mix well. Stir in 2 cups flour, then add yeast mixture. Continue adding flour until a soft dough forms.
Switch to dough hooks and add the rest of the flour. Move dough to floured surface and knead slightly until the dough is no longer sticky. Move to a greased bowl, cover and let rise until dough doubles in size and the dough no longer pops up when poked with a finger.
Shape dough into small, smooth balls about 2 inches in diameter. Place the balls on a greased pan, brush with oil and let rise for about an hour.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using a stamper or your fingers, flatten the dough ball into a circle by making an indentation in the center and fill with jam of your choice or kolache filling. Sprinkle streusel on top of filling. Bake at 400 degrees for 11 to 12 minutes. After baking, brush with melted butter. Yields 4 dozen kolaches.
Poppy seed kolache filling
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 can poppy seed filling
- 3/4 cup half-and-half
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix sugar and flour together. Add poppy seed filling, half-and-half and vanilla. Microwave on high 3 minutes and stir. Heat 3 more minutes, stir, then heat 1 more minute. May also heat on stovetop.
Prune kolache filling
- 12 ounces prunes
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Cover prunes with water and cook until tender. Mash prunes and combine with other ingredients.
Streusal kolache topping
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup finely chopped coconut, optional
Use pastry blender to blend flour, butter and sugar together until crumbly. Add coconut, if desired. Sprinkle the mixture over kolache filling before baking.
Recipe adapted from www.southdakotamagazine.com.
