It’s a little early in the season to be getting cucumber crazy, but when a new recipe calls for it, you just give in. Come with me to crazy cucumber land. It’s a delicious place.
My aunt messaged me one of those cute cooking videos where the dish is made really quickly, looks amazing and is complete in moments. You know the ones. They’re so satisfying to watch partly because you think, "I can do that!"
Even though realistically it took hours, professional lighting and lots of editing to make that dish look so easy (and fun!) to make. It doesn’t matter that I know this. I still try. The times it pays off are what keep me coming back.
And here we are. I’ve already earmarked this Korean cucumber side dish as my summer obsession.
It’s called oi muchim, and it really is ready in minutes — how many depends on how fast you can slice cucumbers. A drizzle of sesame oil, a sprinkle of gochugaru and a dash of salt later, oi muchim is ready to dazzle. With its vivid red hue, crunchy cucumbers, and smell and taste of sesame and spice, it’s a true feast for the senses.
And don’t act like you don’t know what gochugaru is. We’ve been through this.
Remember when we made bulgogi and it was so delicious? Gochugaru, or Korean chili flakes, get the credit. They are less spicy than you’d think they’d be, plus they have an earthy sweetness that can’t be substituted. If you’ve already used all of yours from all the bulgogi you make, remember you can find more at Fox Farm.
Stop at one of our local farmers markets for good cucumbers. We want the long, thin-skinned English, Japanese or Persian cucumbers, or the pickling variety. As long as they’re crisp, you’re good to go. Don’t you dare try to use those waxy, big-seeded, sad excuses for cucumbers at the grocery store. Don’t you do that to this recipe. It doesn’t deserve them, and neither do you.
Slice your crisp, beautiful cucumbers thinly for a kimchi-condiment vibe, or thicker for more of a chunky crisp side dish. There is no wrong answer here.
Pare down these recipes for a super simple side, or go ahead and add sliced onions, chopped scallions and a smattering of spices to really do it up. I don’t usually bother sweating cucumbers with salt, because this side dish is gone as quickly as it's served. But if it sits for a while, it will get watery, so do what you must.
I have visions of this dish paired with a burger hot off the backyard grill. Cool, crisp, spice meets hot grilled burger. Can’t wait.
Oi muchim (spicy cucumber salad)
- 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumbers
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon gochugaru
- 1 tablespoon chopped scallion
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Gently toss cucumbers with salt and set aside for about 15 minutes. Drain excess liquid without squeezing cucumbers. Mix cucumbers with remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
Adapted from koreanbapsang.com
Korean marinated cucumbers
- 4 Persian cucumbers (about 10 1/2 ounces), sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
- 1 tablespoon coarse ground gochugaru
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce
- 1 medium clove garlic, finely minced or grated
- 3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
In a medium bowl, combine cucumbers, gochugaru, salt, and sugar. Using clean hands, massage cucumbers, squeezing and tossing them with seasoning, until cucumber is well-coated on all sides and begins to release liquid and color of gochugaru brightens to vibrant orange-red, about 1 minute.
Transfer cucumbers to a colander, then set colander inside bowl used to season cucumbers. Cut a round of parchment paper large enough to cover surface of cucumbers, and place over cucumbers. Then place a weight on top of parchment to press down on cucumbers (canned goods, a cast iron skillet, a mixing bowl filled with water). Set aside to drain for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in a separate medium bowl, whisk together rice wine vinegar, fish sauce, and garlic. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in sesame oil until emulsified.
Once cucumbers have drained, remove weight and discard parchment paper. Transfer to bowl with dressing; discard accumulated cucumber liquid. Toss cucumbers with dressing until well-coated. Add sesame seeds and toss to combine. Serve immediately or transfer to airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Adapted from seriouseats.com
