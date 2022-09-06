There is never too much rice. It’s a go-big-or-go-home situation every time I drag out the electric pressure cooker to make it. There are just too many wonderful possibilities for the leftovers.
As far as cooking methods, I’ve tried them all. The electric pressure cooker is my favorite set-it-and-forget-it method, but I’ve also been so pleased with Alton Brown’s recipe for cooking rice in the oven in a cake pan tightly covered with foil. If I didn’t have the Instant Pot, I would continue to use that method.
Boiling rice on the stove top has done me wrong one too many times. Never again. Fool me once, shame on the rice and the water and the stupid pot; fool me seven or eight times, shame on me. Or however that saying goes.
You get the gist. If you cook rice on the stove and it doesn’t boil over or stick to the bottom of the pan or need your constant attention with a lid half-on, half-off, great. Keep on then. There are better ways. That’s all I’m getting at.
Let it be known that while there are more than 7,000 varieties of rice, in the U.S. the most common are white and brown. Look at us, keeping things simple for a change.
I’m a brown rice kind of gal, if only because of the health factor. The germ and bran remain intact, which house the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, etc., but that also makes it stand up to boiling water. This whole grain holds its form, making it a bit chewy.
White rice, like many white foods, isn’t terribly nutritious. But white rice cooks faster and is less chewy than brown rice. You do you. This is about the versatility of leftover cooked rice, so rice judgment can be left for another time.
To the topic at hand, leftover rice is a treasure. If there’s some in the fridge, I know without a doubt that there will be at least one night of dinner that week that won’t require a lot of forethought. Because rice.
It can be the obvious stir-fry, chicken and rice soup or some take on broccoli cheese casserole, or it can be the bulk of veggie enchiladas, crispy savory scallion pancakes or on a special or not so special night, it can soak up some coconut milk, honey and vanilla to be comforting rice pudding.
The next time you make rice, make it with intention. Make a lot. Don’t mess around. After all, you’ll use it. It has the potential to become something great. Try these recipes with those intentional leftovers.
Rice pudding with leftover rice
2 cups cooked long-grain rice (I used brown rice; it was chewy, but delicious)
2 cups coconut milk
1/4 cups brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Raisins and/or fruit jam, optional
Place the cooked rice along with the milk, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir often until thickened, about 15-20 minutes.
Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Add raisins or a spoonful of jam if using. Spoon into serving dishes and top with cinnamon.
adapted from ketchupwithlinda.com.
Chicken and rice soup
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup onion, finely diced
3/4 cup carrots peeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced
3/4 cup celery, sliced
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
6 cups chicken broth
2 cups cooked rice — can be white, brown or wild rice
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pot and cook for 4-5 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic to the pot and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the chicken, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.
Cook for 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the rice. Cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, then serve.
Source: dinneratthezoo.com.
