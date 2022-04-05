There exists a condiment that simultaneously strikes fear and joy in one’s heart, and that condiment is spicy chili crisp.
Specifically, Lao Gan Ma spicy chili crisp — the jar with the stern-looking Chinese woman on the label. She knows what she’s got. Her face says it all.
Once I got a taste for the stuff, I didn’t want to ever be without it again. It has a little kick, but it’s more full-flavored deliciousness than spicy.
It looks intimidating, all red and oily and packed with pepper flakes. But what was life before spicy chili crisp? Clearly a vast wasteland of bland. I owe everything to Lao Gan Ma.
It didn’t take long for me to start attempting to re-create it. My health and wallet were whispering that this new habit was not in our budget.
You see, Fox Farm Whole Food carries a wee jar that you think is fine until you realize you can order a jar the size of your head on Amazon. Once you get your hands on that gorgeous monster, you really can put it on everything. Every. Single. Thing. And you will.
Therein lies the problem. The best jarred condiment in the world is loaded with MSG, soybean oil, sulfur dioxide and other unsavories. Maybe they are what keeps me coming back. Either way, it just couldn’t go on. Crack is whack and all. I had to get off the sauce.
Fortunately, many before me have attempted their own version of Lao Gan Ma’s spicy chili crisp. I took to the internet to pore through the research and recipe attempts of those home chefs who, like myself, were desperate to create their own version of perfection.
Spicy chili crisp is pretty forgiving and very adaptable. Remember those Sichuan peppercorns you bought because I swore you needed them in your life? Add a tablespoon to your chili crisp. And go ahead and get the huge jar of fried garlic at Fox Farm. It acts as a great secret weapon in homemade spicy chili crisp.
My adapted recipe shares almost nothing with the ingredients on the Lao Gan Ma label. It’s OK. She doesn’t have to like it.
These versions taste similar and are easier on your body and wallet. Give them a try on eggs, stir fry, grits, noodles, baked potatoes and anything else that needs a kick in the pants.
Spicy chili crisp
- 1/2 cup crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 inch ginger, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 green onions, white part only
- 1/2 cup fried garlic
- 1/4 cup roasted soybeans
Add oil, ginger, bay leaves and green onions to a saucepan and heat over medium-low until onions start to brown. Remove the ginger, bay leaves and onions using a slotted spoon, leaving the oil in the pot.
Place pepper flakes in a medium-sized bowl. Pour hot oil over the flakes and stir. Let cool, then stir in fried garlic and roasted soybeans. Store in a jar in the fridge.
Happy lady sauce (spicy chili crisp)
- 1 1/2 cups pure peanut oil
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup roasted, salted soy nuts, lightly crushed
- 2 cups of Chinese dried red chili peppers or Japones peppers, stems removed, and pulsed to break up in a blender, food processor or spice grinder
- 6 dried Guajillo chiles, stems removed, and pulsed to break up in a blender, food processor or spice grinder
- 1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorn ground finely
- 2 tablespoons raw sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
Heat the peanut oil to 250 degrees in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart saucepan. Add the onions and garlic to the oil and cook the mixture, stirring frequently, until the bubbling slows down to almost nothing and the onions and garlic are a golden brown color.
Add the soy nuts and cook for 1 more minute. Remove from the heat and add in the ground chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn and sugar.
Let cool to room temperature, uncovered. Stir in salt and transfer to a pint jar with a tight fitting lid.
Recipe source: foodiewithfamily.com.
