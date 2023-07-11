July calls for fresh, easy summer meals. It’s hard to make time to water what will be food, let alone cook the food once you’ve watered it enough to grow into dinner. Or maybe it’s not a lack of time but a lack of gumption. When it’s hot, everything moves a little slower. Myself included.
Lettuce wraps to the rescue. The filling can be just about anything you’d like to wrap a lettuce leaf around, so they are inherently healthy. Because lettuce.
The filling is where the flavor happens, so there are decisions to be made. Ground chicken, turkey and pork are easy ways to go because you just saute, add seasoning and veggies if you want, and then get on with your life. Or lettuce wraps could easily go vegan with tofu, lentils or protein crumbles. They’re flexible like that. Once your protein-based filling is ready, dinner’s ready. Because lettuce is always ready.
Admittedly, this is easier said than done. My home is carb-reliant. While some families require meat at dinner, mine would wonder what was happening if there wasn’t some sort of bread, tortilla, noodle or dumpling served with the meal. They would be opening the oven, toaster oven and microwave searching for the missing gut-filling carby goodness. Bowls of cereal would be had for second dinner. I can see it now.
Recipes often call for butter lettuce as the wrap, but I’ve found any head of lettuce will do. Romaine works fine, as does Napa cabbage. Butter lettuce is prettiest, though. It’s bright green and soft enough to wrap, yet sturdy enough to not split or crack.
Try these recipes for quick, healthy summer lettuce wraps.
Copycat P.F. Chang’s lettuce wraps
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 pound ground chicken (I’ve also used ground turkey with good results)
1 medium/large sweet Vidalia or yellow onion, diced small
1/3 cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Asian chili garlic sauce, or to taste (sriracha may be substituted)
3 cloves garlic, finely minced or pressed
1 teaspoon ground ginger or 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger, or to taste
One 8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and diced small
2 to 3 green onions, sliced into thin rounds
1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
Butter lettuce leaves, for serving
To a large skillet, add the oils and chicken, and cook over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through; stir intermittently to crumbly while cooking. Add the onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, chili garlic sauce. Stir to combine, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until onion is soft and translucent and most of the liquid has been absorbed; stir intermittently. Add the garlic and ginger, and stir to combine. Cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the water chestnuts, green onions, salt and pepper to taste, and cook for about 2 minutes or until tender. Taste filling and make any necessary flavor adjustments — more soy sauce, hoisin, pepper, etc.
Spoon about 1/4 cup of the mixture into the lettuce leaves to serve.
Source: averiecooks.com
Buffet-style lettuce wraps with homemade peanut sauce
Chicken (ground, rotisserie, grilled and chopped, etc.)
Cooked rice noodles
Sliced red, yellow or orange peppers
Shredded carrots
Lettuce for wraps
Chopped cucumbers
Peanuts
Limes for garnish
Sauces for dipping, such as soy sauce, coconut aminos, sweet chili sauce, peanut sauce
Peanut sauce:
1/2 cup canned full fat coconut milk
1/4 cup peanut butter or almond butter
1 tablespoon coconut aminos or soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce or sriracha
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon honey
1 pinch salt
For the peanut sauce, cook all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Assemble lettuce wraps to your liking, and drizzle sauce over lettuce wraps.
Source: nestingwithgrace.com
