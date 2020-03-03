While year-round warm temperatures may be the big draw for snowbirds to Florida, life in the Sunshine State offers some serious culinary perks.
Although Kansas has been trying to pretend it’s the flattest state in the U.S. forever, Florida wins that distinction. The flat land combined with daily sunshine, tropical humidity and water to spare makes for some very happy crops.
Florida is all about the oranges, no surprise there. But it’s not just oranges that thrive, it’s all citrus. Citrus groves abound, including, but not limited to, grapefruits, lemons, tangelos, limes, kumquats and the coveted key lime.
While 70% of the country’s oranges come from Florida, farmers there also grow more strawberries, sugar, watermelons and tomatoes than any other state. There’s something to be said for seemingly limitless sunshine and water.
When key limes, named for the Florida Keys, stopped being commercially grown, they became harder to find than they already were. Made famous by key lime pie, key limes turn yellow when ripe, produce pale yellow juice and have thin skins. They’re smaller and more tart than the Persian limes we find in grocery stores. While it’s nearly impossible for a Midwesterner to find key limes, bottled juice can be ordered. It does the job.
Key lime pie is thought to have been developed by Key West sponge divers in the early 1900s who were confined to their boats for days with nonperishable food items such as sugar, canned milk, eggs and limes. Necessity is the mother of invention: A chemical reaction between the egg yolks, milk and lime juice caused the mixture to thicken without requiring baking. Key lime pie stuck, spread and became an American favorite, although these days it’s cooked for a short time just to be safe.
When you’re no more than 60 miles from the ocean at any given point, seafood is going to be a big deal, as it should be. Florida’s specialties include stone crab, spiny lobster, rock shrimp, conch, grouper and snapper. Alligator does grace menus, but it’s usually the tail served in fried, bite-sized fritters. And yes, it does taste a lot like chicken.
Florida, especially the southern part, is a wealth of cultural diversity because of its proximity to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The cuisine is influenced by transplants from these countries and more, making southern Florida the place to go for the “Floribbean” food scene. Think limey ceviche, crispy pastelitos and dark, sweet Cuban coffee (cafecito). I’m in.
Try these recipes for a taste of Florida.
Prize-winning key lime pie
1 1/2 to 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Filling:
3 cups (24 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup key lime juice
2 egg yolks
Zest from 1 lime (or key lime)
Topping:
8 ounces heavy cream (very cold)
1 tablespoon vanilla
3 to 4 tablespoons powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir sugar and butter into graham cracker crumbs. Press crumbs into pie plate. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Allow crust to cool completely.
For filling, beat all ingredients on medium for 2 minutes. Scrape filling into pie crust. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until filling only wiggles a bit in the center. Cool on counter for 30 minutes, then place in the fridge for at least 3 hours.
For the topping, whip cream on high until stiff peaks begin to form. Add in vanilla and powdered sugar and whip until firm topping begins to firm. Scrape into a pastry bag fitted with a decorative tip and decorate pie no more than an hour before serving. Sprinkle fresh lime zest over the top and keep chilled.
Recipe adapted from www.soufflebombay.com
Cuban sandwich
1 pound pork tenderloin
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
16 ounces Cuban bread loaf (French or Italian also work)
1 pound Swiss cheese, sliced
1 pound smoked ham, thinly sliced
1 cup pickle slices
1/4 cup mustard
1 tablespoon butter
Place the olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, garlic, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Place the pork in the bowl and spoon the marinade over the top. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
Preheat a grill or skillet to medium high heat. Add the pork and cook for 7 to 9 minutes per side or until a meat thermometer registers 145 degrees. Let the pork rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice the meat. Cut the loaf of bread in half lengthwise. Cut the bread crosswise into 4 equal sized pieces.
Place half of the cheese slices on the bottom pieces of bread. Top with layers of ham, pork and pickles. Add the rest of the cheese on top of the pickles. Spread the mustard over the top pieces of bread, then place the tops on each sandwich.
Melt the butter in a pan. Place one sandwich in the pan. Use a heavier pan, such as a cast iron skillet, to press down on the sandwich. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted. Repeat the process with the remaining sandwiches. You can also cook your sandwiches in a panini press according to manufacturer instructions. Cut the sandwiches in half, then serve.
Recipe adapted from www.dinneratthezoo.com
Orange dream bars
1 cup unsalted butter
2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
Filling:
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon orange zest
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
4 large eggs
Powdered sugar for topping
Preheat oven to 350. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil or parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Beat butter with a hand or a stand mixer until creamy, then add the flour, sugar, and salt and beat until a dough forms. Press the crust into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 18 minutes.
A few minutes before the crust comes out of the oven, prepare the filling: Place all filling ingredients into a blender jar and blend until smooth.
Carefully pour filling over evenly over hot crust. Return to oven and bake until the top is no longer jiggly, about 20 to 23 minutes. Cool completely before dusting with powdered sugar and slicing into bars.
Recipe adapted from www.crazyforcrust.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.