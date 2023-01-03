If I’m going to make any resolutions, they’re darn well going to be attainable. This year I’m simply going to lean into what I’m already interested in: food stuff.
In 2023, I’ll grow and seek out foods I haven’t tried before, as well as methods of preparing them. In doing so, I’ll meet new people, learn new things and share my findings: the good, the bad and especially the ugly. I was going to do that anyway, so take that, resolution expectations.
After visiting the Webb City Farmers Market last Saturday, I’m off to a great start. Chatting with the mushroom vendor gave me the confidence to try lion’s mane, which is a great vegan substitute for seafood. It’s just so beautiful — all white and fluffy, it truly looks otherworldly. I took the leap and I’m reaping the rewards.
My teenager, who claims to detest mushrooms, was very interested in the paper bag bulging with puffy white fungus. The next thing I know, my mushroom-hating child wants to make dinner with the lion’s mane. Will wonders never cease? It’s a mushroom miracle.
Mushrooms have all kinds of health benefits (of course they do), but I learned they need to be cooked for our bodies to absorb them. That little fact nugget took me by surprise, because vegetables are generally the opposite — raw is usually the way to go.
But mushrooms are not vegetables. They are fungus. Or as my seventh grade science teacher used to say, “I’m a fun-guy.” It was funny, promise.
Mushrooms bring a savory, meatlike fullness and texture to meals without the negatives of eating meat. Because they already pack that savory flavor, they’re an easy way to transition to eating less salt and fat.
Some research shows they can help prevent mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor to Alzheimer’s. They are a decent source of vitamin D, and they might help stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the ol’ gut. Plus, there are so many kinds and textures, it’s ridiculous to even consider “not liking mushrooms.” I just don’t buy it.
Shrooms aside, I also got some wicked-tasty bunuelos (crispy cinnamon-sugar fried tortillas), a huge round of naan made by one of our local Afghan families, spicy mustard from Redings Mill Bread and some lovely spinach and beets. My mom bought a birdhouse and oyster mushrooms, and neither of us wanted to resist the pupusas hot off the griddle. They were everything I wanted them to be, which makes me wonder why mine are not as delicious — fodder for next year’s resolution, perhaps.
When my daughter was younger, she was a frequent farmers market visitor, dancing to the live music, smelling the handmade soaps and picking out plants to grow at home. As she grew, she stopped wanting to go because “you talk to everyone for way too long.” But winter break boredom drove her to join me once again, and she was victorious in spending every cent of her money on peanut butter fudge, a cherry fried pie, Mexican hot chocolate and a quill made from a chicken feather. It’s all fine because she practiced paying for stuff and human interaction. Big wins.
I sauteed the lion’s mane with garlic, added olive oil and used it for a dipping sauce for the warmed naan on a dinner charcuterie board. Lovely. The rest will go into “fish” tacos, which is what my kid was inspired to make. There are perks to the teenage years.
The farmers markets still have plenty to offer in the winter months. Visit them, and then try these recipes.
Lion’s mane mushroom crab cakes
8 ounces lion’s mane mushrooms
1 egg (or flax egg)
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
¼ cup onion, minced
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¾ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2-3 tablespoon oil (to fry cakes)
Lemon wedges for serving
Quick tartar sauce:
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon dill pickle relish
¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
Hand shred lion’s mane into small pieces resembling the texture of flaky crab.
In a large bowl, combine egg, mayonnaise, onion, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay seasoning, Dijon mustard, parsley, and salt and pepper. Mix until fully incorporated. Mix in lion’s mane and panko until fully incorporated. Form mixture into 3-4 round, flat patties.
Heat oil in sauté pan on medium/high heat. Cook patties for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through. Serve with lemon and tartar sauce.
Adapted from aubreyskitchen.com
Spinach, mushroom and egg casserole
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
5 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon salt
5 ounces baby spinach
12 large eggs
¾ cup half-and-half
1 ½ cups shredded Gruyère cheese
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are browned all over and the liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes.
Add garlic, dry mustard, onion powder and salt; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add spinach and cook, stirring constantly, until the spinach wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
Crack eggs into a large bowl and whisk until completely smooth. Add half-and-half and whisk until combined.
Reserve 1/2 cup of the vegetable mixture; scatter the remaining mixture in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with 3/4 cup Gruyère. Pour the egg mixture over the top. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 3/4 cup Gruyère and the reserved 1/2 cup vegetable mixture.
Bake until puffed, golden brown and just set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme before serving.
Adapted from eatingwell.com.
