Go with your gut, especially when gift giving.
Under the guise of perusing the array of artisanal skill at our local holiday markets, I hit gold mine after gold mine of gift ideas. I realized I had left my own name off my list, so I just penciled it in real quick.
While I found some handmade beauties I couldn’t resist at artCentral’s Holiday Boutique and Bookhouse Cinema’s Winter Gift Gallery, I was reminded to go with my gut at the Webb City Farmers Market. My gut likes to give and receive gifts that are edible.
With food gifts, there is no commitment for either party involved. They are a gesture that at the very least says, “I was thinking about you,” and it sure it nice to be thought about. Then you eat the gift and you don’t have to find a place to put it.
The Webb City Farmers Market and Joplin’s Empire Market have plenty of options to fit the edible gift requirement. Grab a bag of locally roasted coffee beans at either market; reward yourself for thinking of such a great gift with a hot cup of joe while you’re at it.
Pick up a variety of baked goods close to your gift-giving time because nothing says food love like cinnamon rolls, hand pies and homemade bread. Jams, jellies and jerkies are aplenty as well. You can’t go wrong.
Spices offer the luxury of longevity when time isn’t on your side. A friendly couple at the Webb City market smokes salts and seasonings. Pop packets of homemade smoked chili seasoning in your Christmas cards for an unexpected and affordable gesture. I also picked up some smoked cinnamon sticks for simmering with water and cloves on the stove — sometimes a little aromatic ambiance is all you need to feel warm and fuzzy during the holiday hustle.
Keep Watered Gardens’ Worth Shop in mind too. The Globe is putting on a food drive for Watered Gardens' Mission Market, which is a place where those in need can shop for groceries.
I toured the Worth Shop and market to get a better idea of how we could help, and I was really impressed. The Worth Shop was humming with productivity; stop in to see for yourself. Pick up stamped copper bracelets, hand stitched and dyed leather-bound journals or my personal favorite, coffee beans roasted on-site.
While you’re stocking up on gifts at local markets, you might as well grab some winter produce to make these hearty recipes.
Winter vegetable pot pie
Filling:
4 medium carrots
1 large russet potato
1 large sweet potato
1 large celery root (or 4 stalks celery)
1 jumbo onion
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
1 can lower-sodium chicken broth
1 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 cup frozen peas
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Biscuit topping:
1 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon dill
Prepare filling: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel and cut carrots, potatoes, and celery into 3/4-inch pieces.
In 15 1/2-by-10 1/2-inch jelly-roll pan, combine onion, carrots, potatoes, celery, oil, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Toss to coat; spread in even layer. Roast 50 minutes to 1 hour or until vegetables are browned and tender, stirring once halfway through roasting. (These can be prepared to this point up to 1 day ahead; transfer to airtight container and refrigerate.)
Meanwhile, in a 4-quart saucepan, heat broth and wine to boiling on medium-high. In small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until blended. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cornstarch mixture. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until liquid thickens, stirring frequently. Stir in peas and roasted vegetables, then cook 2 to 3 minutes to heat through. Remove from heat and stir in cream.
Spoon vegetable mixture into 8-by-8-inch ceramic or glass baking dish, spreading mixture evenly.
Prepare biscuit topping: In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper until well blended. With pastry blender or two knives used scissors-fashion, cut in butter until coarse crumbs form.
With fork, stir in buttermilk just until mixture forms a dough. With tablespoon, scoop generous spoonful into floured palm. With floured hands, gently pat into 2-inch round, 1/2-inch-thick patties and place on top of vegetable mixture. Repeat with remaining dough, spacing rounds 1/2 inch apart. (There should be 12 biscuits on top.)
Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until topping is puffed and golden brown and filling is bubbling. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped dill to serve.
Recipe adapted from www.goodhousekeeping.com
Chickpea and winter vegetable stew
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup (1/2-inch) sliced leek
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds, crushed
1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
1 garlic clove, minced
3 2/3 cups vegetable stock, divided
2 cups (1-inch) cubed, peeled butternut squash
1 cup (1/2-inch) sliced carrot
3/4 cup (1-inch) cubed, peeled Yukon gold potato
1 tablespoon harissa
1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 pound turnips, peeled and cut into wedges
1 can chickpeas, drained
1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons honey
1 1/3 cups uncooked couscous
8 lemon wedges
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and leek; sauté 5 minutes. Add coriander and next 4 ingredients (through garlic); cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Add 3 cups stock and the next 8 ingredients (through chickpeas); bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes.
Stir in parsley and honey. Remove 2/3 cup hot cooking liquid from squash mixture.
Place cooking liquid and remaining 2/3 cup stock in a medium bowl. Stir in couscous. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Serve stew over couscous with lemon wedges as garnish.
Recipe adapted from www.myrecipes.com
Cauliflower casserole with mixed-seed crust
1 teaspoon unsalted butter, plus 4 tablespoons, divided
4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
2 large heads cauliflower, cored and cut into 2-inch florets
1/4 cup finely sliced chives, divided
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
1 1/3 cups finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 1/2 teaspoons caraway seeds
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 3-quart broiler-safe casserole dish with 1 teaspoon butter.
Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the foaming subsides, reduce heat to medium; add garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add flour, whisk to combine, and cook, stirring constantly, until no flour smell remains, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk, whisking between additions, until the mixture is smooth. Bring to a lively simmer. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add cauliflower, 3 tablespoons chives and cayenne (if using), folding to combine.
Transfer to the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until the cauliflower is tender and beginning to brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven.
Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Combine cheese, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Sprinkle on the casserole. Broil until the cheese is melted and the top is golden, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives.
Recipe adapted from www.eatingwell.com
