If you’ve been vigilant about watering, you’ve got cucumbers coming on. I’m happy for you. I really am.
My first cucumber was a mercy picking. Let’s just say it’s easy to tell when I’ve missed a day of watering. Raised beds are unforgiving in this relentless heat, and the cucumbers are there to tell me all about it. They look like hot garbage.
That first one was a long, curved U, with the ends a bit bulbous and the middle quite skinny. The whole thing was floppy. The chickens loved it.
Cucumbers are 96% water, so it makes sense that the plants would need a ton of water to produce good cucumbers. This time of year is when watering starts to be too much, when we’re weary from the heat and the standing and the hose-holding.
It’s just that “this time of year” has been going on for a long time. It’s making me question everything. What am I doing with my life? Living to work and water. I simply can’t keep up. My work/water life balance is off. I’m throwing in the towel. You know the one — it’s soaked with sweat and tears.
I’ve been buying cucumbers from professionals at the farmers market, so while I’m not eating them with every meal like I normally prefer to do this time of year, each one has become even more precious.
I want my cucumbers to have thin skin, small seeds and, by golly, be burpless, meaning it contains barely any cucurbitacin, which causes bitterness and burping — it’s a thing). This is 2022, and I can have that. Thank you to the professionals who make this possible.
This heat has my chickens panting and scratching holes all over the yard in an attempt to cool their hot bods. Poor things. It’s a good thing I’ll have plenty of cucumbers that won’t be suitable for human consumption to give them.
I say I’m done, but it’s hard to turn my back on the little babies I’ve known since they were just a seed in my shorts’ pocket. It’s just that when cucumbers do well, they do really well. It’s that potential that keeps me coming back. It’s what keeps me tethered to the garden hose.
In a season less baked than this one has been, I would be cucumber-rich right about now. I’d be cutting them into spears and making my favorite, garlicky refrigerator pickles. Or if I was low on Claussens, I’d pop some cucumber spears in the leftover brine and have the easiest cheater pickles in all the land.
Alas. These are lean times in cucumber land. Enjoy these recipes wherever you get your cucumbers.
Herbed cucumber salad with farro
2 cups sliced cucumber (1 medium cucumber)
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
1 small shallot, chopped
Zest from 1 lemon
Pinch of salt
1 cup cooked farro
Dressing:
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
2 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
Slice the cucumber into half-moons and place in a bowl.
Roughly chop the herbs. Add the shallot, zest and salt. Continue chopping until everything is in a fine mince. Place the herb mixture and farro in the bowl with the cucumbers.
In a small jar, combine the ingredients for the dressing and shake well. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss until everything is well combined. Serve the salad immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.
Recipe adapted from naturallyella.com.
Tomato cucumber feta salad
4 Roma tomatoes, chopped
1 English cucumber or 4 small garden cucumbers, sliced
6 ounces feta cheese, large crumbles or diced is best
1 small red onion, sliced
1/4 cup cilantro (or 1/4 bunch), chopped
Dressing:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
In a small bowl, stir together dressing ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, add prepared salad ingredients.
Just before serving, drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt if desired.
Recipe adapted from natashaskitchen.com.
