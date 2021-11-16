Stromboli first found its way to my heart years ago in a local Italian restaurant that was only open for the blink of an eye. Or at least long enough to visit a couple of times.
My daughter was just a wee lass, maybe 6 or 7. She saw a picture of stromboli on the menu, and being a child who loves food, she wanted that “big sandwich.” The waiter balked. No problem. I figured we’d take the rest home. But the tiny girl ate the whole huge thing, and that was that. And then she did it again the next time. And the waiter learned to mind his business.
Since then, I’ve dreamed of stromboli. Like its cousin calzone, stromboli is essentially pizza in an unflat form. At its core, calzone is a pizza folded in half and sealed up like a huge hot pocket. But stromboli takes pizza the extra mile.
It all starts with pizza dough rolled out into a rectangle. I have an easy pizza dough recipe I love, which is included in the recipes below. Melted garlic butter is spread on the rectangle, and then it’s layered with your favorite pizza toppings and cheese. The whole shabang is rolled up a la cinnamon roll style, brushed with egg wash and baked until the inside is gooey in a good way and the outside is crusty and golden in the best way.
In the time that Italian restaurant has come and gone, my child has learned one of the biggest bummers of growing up: restraint. Your gluttonous little-kid heart will wake from its adulthood slumber when stromboli is on the menu. The brain, the mouth, the stomach — they don’t work together as they should when it comes to stromboli. You’ve been warned.
Everything is right about stromboli. The yeasty, crusty-yet-soft crust, the garlicky buttery goodness, the salted cured meats: It’s perfection in texture and flavor. Harness your grown-up self and show some restraint, if only for the leftovers.
Try these recipes for stromboli that will keep you coming back for more.
The best pizza dough
2 to 2 ⅓ cups flour (I use half whole wheat and half bread flour)
1 packet instant yeast (2 ¼ teaspoon)
1 ½ teaspoons sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional
¾ cup warm water
Combine 1 cup flour, yeast, sugar and salt in large bowl. Add olive oil and warm water and us a wooden spoon to stir well. Gradually add another cup of flour, and more if needed, stirring until the dough forms a cohesive ball and is beginning to pull away from the sides of the bowl. The dough will be sticky.
Lightly dust your hands with flour and form dough into a ball. Transfer to a large bowl brushed with olive oil. Roll the dough inside to bowl to coat the ball with oil. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and place in a warm place. Allow to rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. Transfer to a flour-dusted countertop and knead 3 to 5 times until smooth. Roll dough into desired shape and follow pizza, calzone or stromboli instructions to bake.
Adapted from sugarspunrun.com
Stromboli
(Makes two full strombolis)
1 recipe pizza dough, homemade or store bought
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
1 pound thinly sliced Italian deli meats
¾ to 1 pound shredded mozzarella
1 egg, beaten for egg wash.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pizza dough into two 10-by-16-inch rectangles. Mix melted butter and garlic together. Spread all over each rectangle. Sprinkle each with parsley. Layer meats and cheeses, leaving a 1 inch border on the bottom and sides and a 3 inch border on top, allowing room for the filling to be pushed up when rolling. Layer meats and cheese on rectangles. Brush all edges with egg wash. Slowly roll each into a tight 16-inch log, folding in the two ends as you roll. Carefully transfer each to lined baking sheets. Tuck ends under to seal.
Brush each stromboli with egg wash. Using a sharp knife, make 4 slashes into the tops of each to allow steam to escape. Bake for about 25 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve plain or with marinara sauce for dipping.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
