Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.