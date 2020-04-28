Where there’s farmland there’s good food, and no state does farmland like Iowa.
With around 85 percent of Iowa’s land devoted to agriculture, it’s no wonder it leads the nation in corn, soybean, pork and egg production. The beef industry is nothing to sneeze at either.
Because fields of potential ingredients are at every turn, it’s no surprise Iowans know their way around a recipe. Corn is a given, and we all know there are a million recipes to enjoy it.
But I don’t know of a better way to savor a fresh ear of sweet corn than to do just that. Keep it simple. Whether it’s been grilled in the husk or quick-cooked in boiling water, corn on the cob tastes like summer. All sweet and starchy, sliced off the cob and eaten raw in summer salads and dips is pretty tasty, too.
Iowa prevails at Midwestern comfort food in the form of meaty sandwiches. There’s the hot beef sandwich, which is essentially leftover pot roast, warmed, shredded and placed on a slice of white bread. Mashed potatoes are dolloped beside the open faced sandwich, and the whole shebang is doused with brown gravy. It’s not something I’d choose, but I’ll bet you if it was served to me, I’d have to muster all of my decorum to resist licking the plate clean.
The loose meat sandwich, made famous in 1926 by the owner of the original Des Moines-based Maid-Rite restaurant, is essentially an unpattied hamburger — a sloppy Joe without the sloppy.
The meat is seasoned in such a magical way that this mess of a hamburger has kept people flocking to Maid-Rites across the Midwest for nearly a century. Try the copycat recipe below to see what all the fuss is about.
There’s a lot of debate around the origin of the pork tenderloin sandwich, but Iowa wins this round. It’s a Midwestern diner standard, and for good reason. The battered, fried tenderloin reaches far beyond the confines of its bun in just the right amount of excess. Those of us with eyes bigger than our stomachs find this very satisfying.
Get a taste for Iowa with these recipes.
Oven-fried pork tenderloin sandwiches
1 pork tenderloin
1 egg
1/4 cup milk
4 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoon seasoning salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; a convection oven is best for a crisp coating. Trim a pork tenderloin of any visible fat and the silverskin. Cut the tenderloin into four approximately equal pieces by weight.
Next “butterfly” the pieces. Do this by cutting 3/4 of the way through and fold it back to double the size. Cover with plastic wrap or place in a zip-lock bag and pound to ½-inch thick or thinner. Place 4 tablespoons butter on a large baking sheet and place in oven for a few minutes to melt the butter.
Set up two pans. In one, combine egg and milk. Whip well. In the second pan, place flour, bread crumbs, seasoning salt and pepper. Start with coating the meat with the egg wash. Shake to remove excess. Coat well in the flour mixture. Place on the baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes. Flip and bake another 10 minutes until golden brown.
Recipe adapted from www.101cookingfortwo.com
Loose meat sandwich (Maid-Rite copycat)
1 pound ground beef (85/15 recommended)
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 hamburger buns
Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles for serving
In a large skillet, combine beef, water, mustard, and sugar. Simmer over medium heat until the beef is cooked through, about 5 minutes, breaking up clumps of meat with a spoon. Drain the fat if desired.
Stir in onion and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve meat on buns with toppings on the side.
Recipe adapted from www.culinaryhill.com.
Steak de Burgo
1/2 cup unsalted butter
6 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
4 6-to-8-ounce beef tenderloin steaks (about 1 inch thick)
1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat. Add garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Let garlic butter stand 2 hours at room temperature.
Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill steaks to desired doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Place pan of garlic butter at edge of grill to rewarm.
Transfer steaks to plates. Spoon garlic butter over. Sprinkle with herbs and serve.
Recipe source: www.epicurious.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.