I’m a broken record, I know. Olive this, olive that, olive, olive, olive.
If you look at yourself in the mirror and say, “olive,” it looks like you’re saying, “I love.” Olive olives and olive you. See? They’re special. They deserve our attention.
Especially today, because … drum roll, please: It’s National Olive Day.
This is not a drill. Grab your smoky kalamatas, your buttery Cerignolas, some Kermit-green Castelvetranos, the reliable pimento-stuffed manzanillas and a few of our familiar friends, the canned black. Their deep, dark holes are perfect for popping fingers into while we ponder all the ways we will appreciate olives on their special day.
We can’t forget the liquid gold version of olives, the olive oils. Where would a heart-healthy diet be without olive oil? Get thyself to Carthage Olive Oil Company for the good stuff. I stop in regularly for the vinegars, but recently the peperoncini garlic olive oil caught my eye. and my heart.
You can taste any of the oils and vinegars, and if it doesn’t sound appealing to swallow tiny spoonfuls of oils and vinegars, you just haven’t done it yet.
The peperoncini garlic olive oil has just the right amount of kick. A drizzle has topped pasta, salads, grilled veggies and hummus at my house in the past week, adding all the flavor I could want in the world.
Speaking of flavor, let’s talk tapenade. It’s the very best. Olives, lemon juice, capers, anchovies (if you’re feeling extra salty), and parsley get whirled in a food processor for a few seconds until those separate ingredients unify to become the perfect dip/spread/salve for my soul.
Now, this is a very salty situation, so avoid serving it with crackers or chips. Go with veggies and a toasted baguette.
One time (OK, definitely more than once, but I’ve learned my lesson) I enjoyed tapenade with my favorite cracker, the woven wheat beauty that is a Triscuit, and the next morning I thought I would have to have my ringers sawed off my swollen sausage fingers. My face looked like a marshmallow.
The point is, tapenade is packed with flavor. and salt. Don’t use salty snacks as dippers. You’ve been warned.
Conversely, slather that tapenade on a sandwich or plop a dollop on warm pasta for a quick meal packed with flavor.
Olive olives and olive you. Try these recipes to celebrate National Olive Day.
Easy tapenade
1 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted
1/2 cup Niçoise or Kalamata olives, pitted
1/4 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon drained capers
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
In the bowl of a food processor, combine all of the ingredients. Pulse briefly about 10 times, then scrape down sides. Pulse 5 to 10 more times until well chopped, but not pureed. Serve with your favorite dippers or slather on a sandwich.
Adapted from cookieandkate.com
Italian deli salad
4 slices ciabatta bread, cut into chunks
Olive oil (a flavored oil would be great here)
1 jar artichoke hearts, drained
10 black olives, halved
3 large roasted red peppers, chopped
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Mixed greens and romaine, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the cubed ciabatta with 2 teaspoons olive oil, spread on a sheet pan and bake for 5 minutes or until golden.
Put the artichokes, olives and peppers in a large bowl. Whisk the red wine vinegar with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add to the bowl and toss everything together, then add the croutons and greens and toss again. Pile onto plates and serve.
Adapted from olivemagazine.com
