I once sat next to a woman on an airplane who had a box of live lobsters as her carry-on. She kept it on her lap until take-off, at which point she shoved it under the seat.
It was a first for this Midwestern gal, but if you’re visiting Maine, I suppose you ought to make the most of it.
Lobster is likely the first food that comes to mind when thinking about Maine, and with good reason. Around 90 percent of the country’s lobster is caught off the coast of Maine.
Locals say it has to be eaten fresh out of the water, or even boiled in ocean water, but the rest of us somehow muddle through with whatever lobster we manage to get our hands on. If a recipe calls for lobster, we’re scraping by with frozen tails. And that’s if we’re lucky.
Lobster dinners are synonymous with fancy, special occasion meals, but lobster rolls bring this crustacean to the masses.
A hot dog bun, always top-split down the middle in Maine, is buttered and stuffed with chunks of lobster in either melted butter or mayonnaise; bits of celery and chives might make an appearance as well. Lobster rolls are deliciously simple and ubiquitous in Maine. They can be found at just about any restaurant, roadside stand or food truck.
Another popular way to enjoy lobster without all the fuss of putting on proper pants is a traditional New England clambake. Ideally a Mainer will invite you over for this treat, but a restaurant will do in a pinch. Lobster, clams, corn and Maine potatoes are steamed, traditionally over seaweed.
Ideally, clam chowder will be the first course and blueberry pie will be served for dessert. That would be a complete Maine meal in a nutshell. Or more appropriately, a clamshell.
Wild blueberries, smaller and hardier than the big boys we grow around here, are native to Maine. Sometimes called low-bush blueberries, they are supposedly sweeter and more flavorful, too.
Maine is the largest producer of wild blueberries, with folks flocking to fields in late July and early August to rake their own, dragging a rake across the top of the bushes to collect the berries. I’ve found Maine wild blueberries in the freezer section of grocery stores before, so keep an eye out. Pick up some Maine maple syrup as well, and enjoy the best blueberry pancakes ever.
Try these recipes for a taste of Maine.
------------------------------
Wild blueberry zucchini bread
1 1/4 cup grated zucchini (wring of excess water and then measure)
1 egg
1/2 cup plain yogurt
1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour
3/4 cup frozen wild blueberries
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine zucchini, egg, yogurt, butter, brown sugar and vanilla and mix well. Add dry ingredients (except one tablespoon of flour) and mix until just combined. Toss frozen berries in remaining tablespoon of flour, then add to batter and stir lightly until just combined.
Pour into a greased loaf pan and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Recipe adapted from www.wildblueberries.com
------------------------------
New England clam chowder
3 6.5-ounce cans chopped/minced clams in clam juice
1 8-ounce bottle clam juice
6 thick, center-cut bacon strips, chopped
1 tablespoon butter
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
1 large onion, chopped
3 1/2 cups Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
3-5 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups low sodium chicken broth
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon each dried parsley, dried oregano, salt
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup heavy cream
Drain clam juice from cans into a measuring cup. Add enough bottled clam juice to equal 2 1/2 cups. Set aside.
In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until fat is rendered and slightly brown. Remove half of the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate.
To the remaining bacon and drippings, melt in 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Increase heat to medium high and add celery and onion. Saute for 5-7 minutes or until onions are soft. Add potatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes (if using) and sauté 30 seconds. Sprinkle in flour and cook an additional 1 minute.
Stir in chicken broth, reserved 2 1/2 cups clam juice, chicken bouillon, bay leaves and all seasonings. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.
Stir in heavy cream and bring to a simmer to heat through. Discard bay leaves. Remove from heat and stir in clams. Taste and add salt/pepper to taste. For a thinner or less chunky soup, stir in additional heavy cream/milk or chicken broth.
Top individual servings with reserved bacon and oyster crackers and fresh parsley, if desired.
Recipe adapted from www.spendwithpennies.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.