It all started with those beautiful seed catalogs.
They started showing up in my mailbox in December, which is ridiculous. Or is it? Those seed peddlers know what they’re doing with their flashy photos in the midst of gray, bleak winter.
A couple of weeks, too many dollars and several packets of seeds later, I’m ready for spring. Better start cleaning out the freezer now; just 10 weeks to go. I have to make room for the bounty of food I’m about to grow.
The bulk of my freezer space is taken up with tomatoes, specifically cherry tomatoes. If you’ve ever grown them, you know you have tiny tomatoes coming out your ears toward the end of summer.
Although my freezer was bursting, I couldn’t say no to tomato gifts from loved ones and I certainly couldn’t let them wither on the vine. So I sweated and plucked tiny tomatoes, and sweated and plucked, and sweated and plucked.
Now here we are, rich in frozen tomatoes and poor in freezer space. I’ve been using the tomatoes here and there in soups, stews and sauces, but it’s time to get serious.
One gallon-sized freezer bag full fits nicely on a baking sheet. Drizzle those frozen babies whole with a little olive oil, snuggle in a few cloves of garlic and roast it all in a 300-degree oven for 3 to 4 hours. Smash the roasty goodness on slices of crusty bread, serve it over pasta or puree it all into the most luxuriously easy, nearly hands-off sauce.
Tucked in the far dark corners of my freezer, under and behind tomatoes, there also lie standard freezer staples such as corn, peas and fruit. These items may have come with the fridge.
There’s also some tempura shrimp and mozzarella cheese sticks, because I’m a mere mortal. A boo-boo bunny remains frozen ready for bumps and bruises. He doesn’t need to know that his girl is a teenager now, so her ouchies can’t usually be fixed with his frozen love. He’ll remain at his post just in case.
In anticipation of growing season, clear out some of your freezer treasures with these recipes.
Herbed spinach and kale balls
16 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1 cup finely chopped onion
5 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon
2 large eggs, beaten
16 ounces frozen kale, thawed and drained
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon sage
½ teaspoon rosemary
½ teaspoon oregano
2 pinches ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
Combine spinach, onion, olive oil and eggs together in a large bowl. Add kale, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, sea salt, garlic powder, thyme, sage, rosemary, oregano and black pepper; mix thoroughly using your hands.
Form mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls and arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; flip and continue baking until lightly browned, 10 to 20 more minutes.
Adapted from allrecipes.com
Tomato egg drop soup
12 ounces (or 2 large) frozen tomatoes
3 eggs
2 tablespoons cooking oil
4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
3 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons cold water
1 teaspoon salt, more to taste
½ teaspoon ground pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 green onion, or cilantro, chopped
Place frozen tomatoes in a heat-resistant bowl, pour boiling water over the tomatoes, and let soak for 30 seconds. Transfer the tomatoes out with a ladle or a pair of tongs and remove the peel. Set aside on a plate, allow them to thaw a bit before cutting them into bite-sized chunks.
Wash and finely chop a green onion. Crack 3 medium eggs in a bowl, beat until smooth. Add cornstarch and cold water to a small bowl, stir until smooth. Set aside.
Heat the soup pot over medium high heat for about 1 minute, add cooking oil and heat up the oil for 30 more seconds. Carefully pour the tomato chunks into the pot, stir fry over medium high heat for about 1 minute.
Add 4 cups of chicken/vegetable stock to the pot. Cover the pot with a lid, cook over high heat until boiling. Open the lid, turn heat to medium low, gradually stir in the cornstarch water. Gently but continuously stir the soup until it turns glossy and thickens. Add salt and pepper to your taste. Gently stir until dissolved.
Use a ladle to pour the eggs into the soup by drawing clockwise circles above the pot. Repeat until you use all the beaten eggs. Turn off the heat. Add sesame oil, chopped green onions or cilantro to the soup.
Adapted from msshiandmrhe.com.
