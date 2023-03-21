I imagine trail mix was thus named with hiking in mind, but I invite you to shift your focus to the “mix.”
I love a good trail as much as the next middle-aged woman with an elderly Labrador, so I’m simply pointing out that trail mix is great to have at the ready at all times in every situation. It packs the most bang for your wholesome buck.
Road trip snack to avoid fast food/gas station food? Trail mix. Sustenance for shopping with a teenager? Trail mix. Skipped breakfast and/or lunch and now starving? Trail mix. It is almost always the right answer.
The key is tossing together your own mixture and then eating it with portion size in mind. It’s tough: A serving size for trail mix is usually about ¼ cup, or a cupped palm full. Do your best.
Trail mix has saved us from the hangries time and time again. While I love that an iced caramel choco-hoo-diddly-doo latte makes my teen super chatty, it’s just the worst way to start a day of fun. The resulting crash after the sugar high is not worth it. Trail mix to the rescue.
My standard family mix is your basic peanuts, almonds, raisins and a scattering of dark chocolate chips. I used to keep it in a gumball machine for dispensing the perfect palm full.
It was adorable — until it wasn’t. The raisins gummed up the turning mechanism and then, in an unrelated incident, there was an outbreak of moths inside. It was a mothpocalypse in my house for several weeks. Trail mix in gumball machine — 10 out of 10 do not recommend.
The family mix goes fast at my house, so I don’t mess around with pricier nuts. But I do encourage you to go nuts with the nuts, if that fits your situation.
Now, if I’m making a curated mix, that’s a different story. Toasted almonds, pistachios, dried cranberries and a smattering of white chocolate is nice. Or wasabi almonds, unsweetened coconut flakes and toasted almonds. Yum.
A little of the fun stuff such as chocolate, pretzels or cereal goes a long way. Yogurt-covered raisins and chocolate-covered almonds are a couple of my kid’s favorites to have included in the standard mix.
While I rarely crave trail mix, I am always grateful to have it at the ready when I’ve missed lunch and am suddenly starving for a drive-thru burrito.
A couple of trail mix tips: Buy raw nuts and seeds. You hold all the control if you choose to roast them or salt them. Roasted/toasted nuts and seeds pack a lot of flavor, so you might find you can skip the salt. And look for dried fruit without added sugar. It’s sweet enough without.
In this time of spring travels, make sure to pack the trail mix. You’ll be glad you did. Try this recipe to build a basic mix, and then make it your own.
Healthy trail mix
1 1/2 cups raw nuts, such as almonds, pecans, cashews, peanuts, etc.
1 cup raw seeds, such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.
1 cup unsweetened dried fruit
Fun stuff: 1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate, 1 cup popped popcorn, 1 cup pretzels, etc.
Trail mix recipe
3/4 cup raw pecans
3/4 cup raw cashews
1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds
1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup unsweetened, unsulfured cherries
1/2 cup unsweetened, unsulfured raisins
1/2 cup chopped 82% dark chocolate
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
If desired, roast nuts at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Store in a zip-close bag or mason jar. Recipe adapted from thehealthy maven.com.
