Making sushi can be intimidating. Just imagine me as a tiny sushi angel sitting on your shoulder telling you how great you’re doing.
Don’t fret. I’m here to hold your figurative hand through the whole process, but you’ll need both literal hands to make the sushi.
Truth be told, homemade sushi just won’t compare with the rolls made by actual sushi chefs at a restaurant. You know this. The reasons to make sushi at home are twofold:
• It will cost you a fraction of the price, making eating your weight in sushi feasible.
• It’s fun.
These reasons are enough. If you like sushi, you should make sushi.
Rally the troops to help, but do make sure they are into it. No sushi-gobbling freeloaders allowed. You want to eat sushi? You make sushi. Those are the rules.
Sushi rice is imperative for real-deal sushi, but I’ve been known to use brown rice or even quinoa. You know me, always squeezing the nutrition in wherever I can.
Sushi rice is short-grain white rice, so look for it called by either name when you’re shopping for it. Cook it however you cook rice normally, but rinse the heck out of it first. Then allow plenty of time for it to cool before you want to start the sushi fun.
We don’t have access to sushi-grade raw fish in our nearby grocery stores, unfortunately. While this is a shame, I am a big fan of smoked salmon nestled together with cream cheese and cucumber in a Philadelphia roll. Imitation crab is also readily available for making crowd-pleasing California rolls with avocado and cucumber.
These are great rolls for beginners, both to make and to eat: Nothing raw, no tentacles, no eel, no fish eggs. Let the professionals make those for you.
To begin, set up your station. Bamboo rolling mats are so helpful, and only cost a couple of bucks. Pro tip: Cover them in plastic wrap to avoid cleaning all the sticky rice from their grooves.
Slice fillings into long, thin strips. Put out bowls of water for wetting fingers, which helps the rice avoid sticking to hands. In short, get your sushi-makers set for success.
To begin, pat prepared rice onto a sheet of seaweed, leaving a half-inch bare at the top. Don’t smash the rice into a thick layer, because once rolled, the bite will be too big to pop the whole thing in your mouth safely. These fat rolls are a choking hazard, no joke.
Press the rice down gently, and it’s OK if some seaweed peeks through. Once you get your sushi legs, you can flip your rice-covered seaweed over to make inside-out rolls. Baby steps. Lay out a few strips of fillings together on the rice.
To roll, bring the bottom of the mat up over the line of fillings, give the mat (with the nori, rice and fillings inside) a gentle squeeze, and continue rolling. This takes some practice, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll feel like a sushi pro.
The bare strip at the top of the seaweed helps the roll stay sealed; dab the strip with a bit of water to ensure a tight seal. Once you have what looks like a sushi burrito, slice and enjoy with a splash of soy sauce, a dab of nasal-clearing wasabi and a sliver of palate-cleansing pickled ginger. Eat, roll, repeat.
Try these recipes for a fun time making sushi at home. Between a regular grocery store and Fox Farm Whole Food, you can easily find the ingredients needed.
Sushi rice
2 cups short grain rice
2 cups water, plus more for rinsing
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Place the rice into a mixing bowl and cover with cool water. Swirl the rice in the water, pour off and repeat 2 to 3 times or until the water is clear.
Place drained rice and 2 cups water into a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, uncovered. Once it begins to boil, reduce heat to lowest setting and cover. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand covered for 10 minutes.
Combine the rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a small bowl and heat in the microwave for 45 seconds, stirring until sugar and salt are dissolved. Transfer rice into a large wooden or glass bowl and add the vinegar mixture. Fold thoroughly to combine. Allow to cool to room temperature before using to make sushi.
Recipe source: Alton Brown, foodnetwork.com.
Spicy crab roll
6 ounces surimi (imitation crab)
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sriracha
¼ teaspoon cayenne
4 sheets nori
3 cups prepared sushi rice, divided
1 Persian cucumber, peeled and julienned, divided
1 bunch of chives, divided
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
Pull crab into long, thin strands and transfer to a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise, sriracha and cayenne; mix well to combine.
On a bamboo mat, arrange a sheet of nori shiny side down. Spoon ¾ cup rice over nori, leaving a strip at the top uncovered. Arrange ¼ of crab mixture in center of rice horizontally in a straight line. Arrange ¼ of cucumber and ¼ of chives over the crab.
Roll, and repeat with remaining ingredients. Let rolls sit 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with sesame seeds.
Recipe adapted from delish.com.
