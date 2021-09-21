There are certain dishes we craft but once in a blue moon, whether it is because of difficulty or gluttony. Today is dedicated to the latter — specifically, an enormous peanut butter cup.
When my child requested this beautiful monstrosity for last year’s birthday “cake,” I thought that might be it. As in the only time I would make that particular hulking display of candy indulgence.
I’m not going to pretend I wasn’t over the blue moon when she requested it again this year. After all, I bought a special pan and everything. I’d hate to let it go to waste.
The pan was an indulgence in itself, but once I was committed to the cup, I had to have the right pan. Please know a regular tart pan will do, but the 10-inch deep-dish quiche pan with removable bottom seals the deal.
There is no question what is inside the chocolate shell. It is a replica, albeit a large one, of America’s favorite peanut butter cup. You know the one.
The pan could be used for any number of healthier dishes throughout the year. It’s an investment in your health. But once a year or so, the pan does what it does best: molds an enormous peanut butter cup worthy of all the wide eyes and gasps it receives.
It’s not just looks either. A slice of this dessert is pure delight.
Don’t think it will be anything other than what it is. It looks like a peanut butter cup and it tastes like a peanut butter cup. A teeny slice is like eating a two-pack of the regular variety. Watch yourself.
The key to making this magic lies in the peanut butter filling. It can’t be too creamy. There has to be a bit of that sandy, grainy texture and a little salt. Crushed graham crackers work great, but crushed pretzels is the twofer you may be looking for.
As with all melted chocolate, be careful around water. One drop will seize the whole bowl of melted deliciousness. That would be tragic, and all would be for naught. Consider crawling under the sink and turning the shutoff valve just to be safe.
Chocolate is such a tricky temptress. When pouring the remaining chocolate on top of the peanut butter cup, it’s natural to want to rubber spatula all of it on top until you see the bowl’s shiny bottom. Don’t do it.
Think about the regular-sized peanut butter cups you’ve had. The top and bottom layers of chocolate are very thin. Cover the peanut butter and then save any leftovers for future chocolate emergencies.
Once it’s chilled, if the chocolate is too thick on top it is nearly impossible to push a knife through for a clean slice. Even a hot knife will crack the thick chocolate and it will look like there’s been an earthquake in your peanut butter cup.
Commit to leftovers when you make this recipe. This big guy is going to be around a while.
Giant peanut butter cup
- 3 12-ounce bags chocolate chips (milk, dark or a mixture)
- 3 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter
- 6 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 1/4 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 3/4 cup crushed graham crackers
In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips in 30-second intervals until smooth, stirring often. Pour 1/2 of the chocolate into the quiche pan, using a spoon to spread it up the sides. Chill for 10 minutes. Add more chocolate to the sides if needed and chill again.
Meanwhile, mix remaining ingredients until smooth.
Remove pan from fridge and spread peanut butter filling evenly into the chocolate shell. Pour enough chocolate on top to cover the peanut butter. Refrigerate until firm.
Before serving, set peanut butter cup at room temperature for 30 minutes before slicing.
