Freshly-picked berries, all juicy and sun warmed, make the store-bought variety seem like an entirely different food — one that’s too firm, too cold and too flavorless. Unfood. Creepy crawlies agree.
Mulberry trees are dripping with berries right now. The ground under the trees is covered in too-ripe berries; once mulberries are ripe, they fall. All you have to do to get a good handful is graze a branch and those babies shower down.
I’ve been enjoying them from neighborhood trees on my daily dog walks; I figure if the dog makes me wait for her to smell something for an eternity, she has to let me stop for a mouthful of mulberries.
On one of these adventures, I stopped to gaze in admiration at the berries before I tossed a fistful down my gullet. They resemble a smaller, elongated blackberry. Precious. I think part of the reason I stopped to look was from a childhood memory buried deep in which mulberries and extra-tiny ants were involved. Regardless, something made me want to look at them closely.
I’m torn on how I feel about my findings and subsequently, how I feel about how I feel. Deep, I know. Look, the mulberries were covered in tiny crawly things and I’ve been eating daily handfuls for a couple of weeks now.
It’s one thing to rationally know that we ingest all kinds of living things without intending to. It’s another to see them and know it’s occurred repeatedly. Extra protein, I guess.
Research tells me that yes, mulberries are always covered in creepy crawlies. If you’ve enjoyed mulberries straight off the tree and think you came away unscathed, you’re wrong. Those teeny bugs were hiding.
Birds love the twofer, so leave that fantastic deal for them, or soak the berries in a bowl of water so the bugs float and can be skimmed off. Or just continue eating them like you always have because it’s not really a big deal. Insert columnist grimace here.
The slugs and snails on my strawberries are a different situation entirely. That’s a no-go. Ew. Literally half the sweet, sweet strawberries go to the chickens because they have slug/snail holes or there’s a slimy something still attached. Just no. Chickens love them, so it’s a win-win. I guess.
The moral of this story is eat the berries. Even with the creepy crawlies, it’s so worth it. You won’t find mulberries at farmers markets, but you will find fresh strawberries now. They are worth every penny, and I don’t want to hear another word about it.
Try these recipes with the berries of the moment.
Easy sorbet
- 3 pounds strawberries, tops removed and halved
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
No-churn method:
- 2 pounds berries of choice
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
In a food processor, blend strawberries until liquified and no chunks remain. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, pressing on solids to get all the liquid out. You should have 4 cups of puree.
Add puree to a large bowl and stir in sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Taste and add more lemon juice, if desired. Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours.
When ready to churn, add sorbet base to ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions, about 20 minutes. Mixture will be smooth, creamy, and thickened, but not entirely solid.
Pour into a freezer safe container and freeze until ready to serve, at least 2 hours.
No-churn method: Line a large baking sheet with parchment and spread fruit out in an even layer. Freeze until completely solid, about 2 hours.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, add sugar and water to make simple syrup. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Let cool to room temperature.
In a food processor, add frozen fruit and simple syrup and blend until smooth. Add lemon juice and salt and blend until incorporated. Taste and adjust lemon juice as needed.
Pour into a freezer safe container and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. No-churn sorbet will be slightly harder and icier than churned sorbet.
Adapted from delish.com
Mulberry lemon fizz
- 2 tablespoons mulberries
- Juice of half a lemon
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 1/2 ounces gin (optional)
- Ice
- Club soda
- Garnish: mulberries, lemon slices
In a heavy glass or cocktail shaker, muddle together 2 tablespoons of mulberries, lemon juice and sugar until berries are mashed fine and sugar is dissolved. Add gin if using and muddle again.
In the bottom of a 12-ounce glass, place remaining mulberries and lemon slices and top with ice. Strain mulberry-gin mixture through a fine mesh sieve and pour over ice. Top off with club soda.
Adapted from vintagekitty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.