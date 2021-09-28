Two little words can mean a lot. They come with the promise of couch snuggling, movie watching and living room eating. In my house those two words are “nacho night.”
As long as the prerequisites are in place, the nachos can take any form. The standard nacho night nachos could be classified as a sheet pan supper or a one pan wonder; the food groups are all represented on the one pan. Nachos may be the one dish to be called “fun” when referencing sheet pan suppers. As far as nachos go, these are pretty healthy, too.
The magic begins with the base layer: the chips. I cut a stack of corn tortillas in 8 chip-sized wedges and line them up on a couple of baking sheets. They get a spritz of cooking oil, a sprinkle of salt and cumin, and then they’re popped into the oven. Watch them carefully; when they turn too brown they taste like burnt popcorn and we are not going for popcorn nachos.
These chips are sturdy. They are not for the faint of teeth. That said, they can withstand whatever you put on top of them and their flavor is toasty-corny goodness.
These chips are more of a crunch and chew, chew, chew rather than crispy lightness. You will eat one chip in the time it would take you to eat 7 bagged tortilla chips. You will work for these chips, and you will feel it was worth it.
Toppings can be anything you please; these chips can take it. I usually have a little of my taco meat-veggie concoction (see recipe below) in the freezer, saved aside for nacho night. Otherwise, basic beans will do.
I combine all the chips onto one sheet pan, scatter them liberally with beans or taco meat and then top with shredded cheese. Back in the day, I added chopped kale or spinach on part before adding the cheese. The kiddo will eat salad with her nachos now, so I don’t do that anymore. OR DO I? Bwahahaha! The cook holds all the power.
Try these recipes for a healthier nacho night.
Nacho night
Chips
- Corn tortillas, cut into triangles
- Cooking spray
- Salt
- Cumin
Veggie-meat
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 12 ounces riced cauliflower
- 2 cups cooked beans
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Dash of cayenne
Toppings: shredded cheddar, plain Greek yogurt, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, salad mix, salsa, cilantro.
In a large pot over medium heat, cook ground turkey until no longer pink. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cook for about 20 minutes more, until the cauliflower is soft and indistinguishable from the meat. Add water for a thinner consistency. Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange as many tortilla triangles as you like in an even layer on sheet pans. Spray evenly with cooking spray and sprinkle liberally with salt and cumin.
Bake for about 10 minutes, making sure they don’t get too brown. Remove from oven, and combine both pans of chips onto one pan. Scatter chips evenly over the pan.
Top chips with half of the veggie-meat mixture, distributing it as best you can. Freeze the other half of the meat for the next nacho or taco night. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the chips, and bake until cheese melts — about 5 minutes. Remove and serve with optional toppings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.