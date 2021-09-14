I spotted it from across the farmers market. How could I not? It was 3 feet of pure challenge staring right at me.
The handwritten sign read “snake gourd,” but my internet research said “serpent squash.” While both names were fitting for this snakey beauty, and I would love to call it by either, I believe what I actually had on my hands is an Italian cucuzza squash.
It was a long twisty tunnel of internet rabbit holes that led me to this conclusion. Snake gourds have a hard shell like a winter squash, and they’re red inside. My squash had neither of these.
Pictures of serpent squash look just like my squash, but I kept finding “snake gourd” and “serpent squash” used interchangeably, and that led to researching the difference between a snake and a serpent, and a squash and a gourd.
When I emerged bleary-eyed from my internet haze days later, I was more confused than ever. None of it matters now because I have determined my long, pale green, soft-skinned, snakelike squash is neither and both. Welcome to my world.
Cucuzza squash is also called a Sicilian serpent gourd. When they’re young, they’re eaten like zucchini or any other summer squash. When they’re mature, they’re dried and used as decor. I think. Who knows anymore?
Because mine wasn’t hard-shelled, I peeled it and chopped it into bite-size pieces. It was completely white inside, seeds and all, and essentially flavorless. The texture was spongy, much like eggplant, so it made complete sense to me that it was an Italian squash; it’s ideal for soaking up all that flavor.
I put half of the chopped 3-footer in a pot of minestrone-esque soup and froze the rest. The spongy little cubes will be perfect with some riced cauliflower in some curry-in-a-hurry when I’m in a … hurry. Both will be incognito produce, hiding in plain sight.
Challenge yourself with a mysterious piece of produce the next time you’re at the farmers market. Even if you don’t like it, you’ll have a good story to tell. Try these recipes with snake gourd, serpent squash or cucuzza squash. They are all the same, or they’re not. I don’t know anymore.
Serpent soup
- 1 long Italian squash (cucuzza), peeled and cubed
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 4 carrots, sliced
- 4 stalks celery, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can white beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup marinara
- 4 cups broth of choice
- Fresh basil and parsley for garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
Add oil to a large pot over medium heat. After one minute, add onion. Saute for about 15 minutes, stirring often. Add carrots and celery. Saute for five minutes, then add garlic and cook for one minute more.
Add marinara and broth, then stir in squash and beans. Cook until all veggies are tender, adding salt and pepper to taste. Serve with crusty bread and topped with fresh herbs.
Snake bake
- 1 cucuzza squash (or large zucchini), peeled and chopped
- 3 large tomatoes, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 large onion onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley
- 3/4 cup breadcrumbs
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Sauté onion and garlic in a skillet over medium heat until soft and fragrant. Set aside.
In a 9-by-13-inch pan, place half the squash, then top with half the tomato. Sprinkle onion and garlic on top and season with salt and pepper. Layer remaining squash and tomatoes, then sprinkle with Parmesan, breadcrumbs and herbs. Bake for 30 minutes or until the squash is tender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.