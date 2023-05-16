I eyed them from the far end of the farmers market pavilion upon entering. Through the bustling Saturday morning crowd, they were a beacon.
Napa cabbage, also called Chinese cabbage, is hard to resist regardless, and honestly why would you? But these essentially had a spotlight from the heavens shining upon them, highlighting how enormous they were. We’re talking watermelon size.
I made a beeline for them, because there were only two left. I managed to get one in my clutches, and the rest of the trip was a blur of Napa cabbage possibility.
Would I make quick kimchi? Slaw for fish tacos? An Asian-inspired salad? With this much cabbage, the answer was simply “yes.”
Napa cabbage is such a beautiful thing. It’s like the elegant city cousin of the sturdy, reliable country cabbage. Like a city mouse and country mouse situation, but cabbage. Napa has longer, more delicate, ruffled leaves than the bowl-shaped, tougher leaves of its spherical cousin.
Napa leaves are ideal for stuffing and rolling for baked cabbage rolls, but are also great as the base for lettuce wraps — they are sturdy enough to handle these jobs competently, while also being thin and crisp.
It’s perfect raw or cooked; I can’t even choose which is my favorite. When raw, it’s so good in a salad. It’s a beautiful happy medium between leaf lettuce and regular cabbage.
But when cooked, it’s so soft and delicious. We don’t have to choose. We can love it all the ways. And there doesn’t need to be a choice between Napa and regular cabbage. They are different in several ways, including their nutritional value. So just get both.
Try these recipes with your own gorgeous Napa cabbage.
Napa cabbage summer rolls
1 head Napa cabbage
1/2 pound precooked chicken, shredded
1 1/2 cups carrot, cut into matchsticks
1 cup cucumber, cut into matchsticks
1/3 cup crispy rice noodles
1/3 cup warm water
Peanut sauce
6 tablespoons peanut butter
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce (or to taste)
Cilantro for garnish
Fill a large bowl with ice cubes and cold water and set aside. Bring a large pot of water to boil.
Add the whole head of Napa cabbage to the boiling water for just 2 minutes or so. Drain the water and transfer the cabbage to the bowl of ice water. After a few minutes, remove the cabbage and let the excess water drain away.
Carefully remove the large leaves from the cabbage and place in a colander. After the cabbage has drained for a bit, place a few paper towels on a baking sheet. Add several leaves in a single layer on top of the paper towels. Add another layer of paper towels, then another single layer of cabbage. Continue (on another baking sheet if necessary) until the larger leaves are used. Save the remaining inner, smaller leaves for another recipe. Allow the leaves to dry.
As the leaves dry, make the dipping sauce: Combine the water, peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, oil, honey and chili-garlic sauce in a bowl. Use a whisk to combine until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir before serving.
When the leaves are dry (they can be slightly damp), cut a triangle-shaped notch out of the bottom of the stem of each leaf. Set aside.
One at a time, lay a cabbage leaf on a flat surface. Using a small portion of each, layer the shredded chicken, carrots, cucumber and crispy rice noodles at the bottom of the leaf (where the notch was cut out). Carefully, and as tightly as you can, roll the leaf from the bottom end to the top. Place on a serving dish, seam side down.
Serve with the spicy peanut sauce.
Recipe source: azgrabaplate.com.
Napa chicken salad with sesame dressing
1 head of Napa cabbage, cleaned, trimmed and shredded (about 10 cups)
1 bunch of green onions, finely chopped
4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1 cup of cashews
1 cup of something crunchy — fried wonton strips, crispy fried onions, or crushed-up dry ramen noodles
1 tablespoon of sesame seeds (optional)
Sesame dressing
1/2 cup and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or avocado oil
1/2 cup maple syrup or granulated sugar
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil (to taste)
Salt to taste
Toss the shredded cabbage with the green onions. Shake all the dressing ingredients in a jar. When you’re ready to serve, toss the cabbage mixture with the chicken, cashews, wontons and enough dressing to generously coat. Serve with extra green onions and sesame seeds on top.
Recipe source: pinchofyum.com.
