After a brief hiatus, we’re back to celebrating the foods that make our states famous. What better state to kick off the second half of Tasty States than Nevada, home to some of the most over-the-top dishes in the world. Because you know, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
When people are on vacation, meals are eaten out — and with a “but I’m on vacation” attitude. Vegas serves this rationalization very, very well.
Las Vegas earned its nickname “Sin City” by being known for a tolerance for adult entertainment in its many forms, but it could just as easily be referring to gluttony. Vegas is known for its buffets that offer unlimited quantities of nearly any dish at any time of day.
All-you-can-eat crab legs, sushi, prime rib and made-to-order crepes await. Well, after this pesky pandemic is reeled in. Otherwise, Vegas is the place to go for all of your favorites on one plate.
The food opulence both in Vegas and Reno was born out of money. Lots and lots of money.
The discovery of the Comstock Lode (a lode of silver ore) in 1859 marked the beginning of a silver rush and subsequent population boom. Most U.S. gold still comes from Nevada.
With fewer than 10 inches of rainfall each year, Nevada’s got to have something good to come out of being the driest state in the country. Turns out they grow money instead of crops. It’s working out pretty well.
The following recipes are from some of Vegas’s most beloved restaurants, courtesy of www.lasvegasweekly.com. The Nutella cake is a recipe from celebrity chef Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame and can be found on the menu at Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian. The spaghetti carbonara is from Portofino at The Mirage, and the potatoes Romanoff is from Planet Hollywood’s Strip House steakhouse.
What better time than a pandemic to enjoy a taste of Vegas from home with these recipes.
Warm Nutella cake
- 4 cups sugar
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 cups black coffee
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 tub Nutella
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In an electric mixer with paddle attachment, mix sugar, eggs and oil until double in volume.
Sift dry ingredients and alternate adding dry into egg mixture with the liquids (buttermilk, coffee and vanilla extract). Scoop batter into ring molds sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and bake until cake springs back.
Once cooled, remove from ring molds and scoop about a tablespoon of cake from center. Pipe Nutella into center of cake and finish with ganache or chocolate caramel sauce. Serve with ice cream.
Spaghetti carbonara
- 1 pound fresh spaghetti (or 1/2 pound quality dry spaghetti)
- 12 organic free-range egg yolks
- 8 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano (plus a little extra for finishing)
- 8 ounces diced braised pork belly
- 8 ounces finely diced smoked guanciale
- 4 ounces caramelized onions
- 8 ounces sweet peas
- 16 ounces pasta water
Cook the pasta in a large pot of water with a generous amount of sea salt. Render the guanciale over medium heat in a sauté pan. Turn the heat to high, add the diced pork belly and cook until the outside is crispy. Remove the pan from the heat and add the peas and caramelized onions.
As soon as the pasta is cooked perfectly (once the fresh pasta floats or per the recommended time on the box of dry pasta), whisk together the Parmesan and egg yolks and add to the pan. Add the cooked pasta and pasta water to the pan. Work quickly and toss to emulsify the egg, cheese and water to make the creamy sauce (not scrambled eggs).
Add fresh cracked pepper and salt to taste. Plate each dish and finish with chopped chives and an extra sprinkle of Parmesan.
Potatoes Romanoff
- 3 pounds cold baked potatoes
- 7 shallots, minced
- 1 pound cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 pound sour cream
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 tablespoon ground white pepper
In a large mixing bowl, gently incorporate the potatoes, minced shallots and three quarters of the grated cheddar cheese. Mix in the salt and pepper. Add half the sour cream with a folding motion, trying not to stir vigorously. Add in the remaining sour cream and gently mix.
Place this mixture in a buttered 6-by-9-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheddar cheese over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and let the top cook to a golden brown. Serve.
