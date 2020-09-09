If there can be but one state named as the unsung hero of food, it has to be New Jersey. It’s home to regional dishes like disco fries, pork rolls and sloppy Joes that aren’t sloppy at all. It’s a magical place.
Atlantic City has the longest boardwalk in the world, and with that distinction comes a plethora of food opportunities. New Jersey does handheld street eats like the pros they are, but the state is also the diner capital of the world, so you’re good to go if a table is more your style.
Italian roots run deep in the Jersey food game. There’s the Italian hot dog, which involves a fried sausage stuffed in pizza bread and topped with sauteed potatoes, peppers and onions. Then there’s the Taylor pork roll (pronounced “porkrahl”), which is a thick slice of processed pork product fried crisp and sandwiched with egg and cheese on a hard roll. The pork is made in New Jersey and called Taylor ham; you’ll be hard-pressed to find it around here or perhaps anywhere but New Jersey, but thanks to the glory of the internet, you, too, can have a proper pork roll. Find it at jerseyporkroll.com.
Their sloppy Joe, though — now that’s where they get me. I don’t get excited about the standard loose meat version, but the Jersey Sloppy Joe is named for a restaurant in Cuba, not for the sloppiness of the sandwich itself. Layers of Italian deli meats are stacked with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing between soft pieces of rye bread. It’s a Reuben meets an Italian delight, and I’m smitten.
Disco fries make me want to run away from this foodie life forever because they already have the very best name for a dish. There is no point in trying to come up with something better. Disco fries are the Garden State’s version of Canada’s poutine, and they are a dish of necessity. During the days of disco, dancing queens needed late-night sustenance. Disco fries topped with mozzarella and gravy did the job like no other dish could. Dance styles change, but disco fries are here to stay.
Try these recipes for a taste of Jersey.
------------------------------
New Jersey Sloppy Joe
- 3 slices rye bread
- 2/3 cup coleslaw
- 4 ounces sliced Swiss cheese
- 1/3 cup Russian dressing
- 4 ounces deli sliced ham
- 4 ounces second deli meat, such as pastrami, turkey or roast beef
Spread one piece of bread liberally with Russian dressing, then top that with half the coleslaw.
Swiss cheese goes on next. Add the first layer of meat. Put a second piece of bread on top. Spread it with Russian dressing and the rest of the coleslaw. Add the rest of the Swiss cheese and the last deli meat. Spread the last piece of bread with lots of dressing and top it off.
Cut it in half and serve with a pickle spear. Recipe adapted from www.lazygastronome.com.
----------------------------
Disco fries
- 2 pounds frozen French fries
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
- Brown gravy (recipe follows)
- Parsley, for serving
For the gravy:
- 3 cups beef stock
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- Sea salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spread the fries in one single layer on a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Cook the fries until golden and crispy, according to the package directions.
While the fries are cooking, make the gravy. Melt the butter in a sauce pan and add the shallot and garlic. Season with sea salt and pepper. Cook until the shallot and garlic are softened. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring, another 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in the beef stock while constantly stirring to avoid lumps. Add in the Worcestershire and season to taste with salt and pepper (if needed). Bring the gravy to a bubble and simmer 5-7 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat.
When the fries are done, remove them from the oven and evenly sprinkle with the shredded mozzarella cheese. Return to the oven 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Pour the warm gravy on top and garnish with fresh parsley. Recipe source: www.parsnipsandpastries.com.
