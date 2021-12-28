The holiday decorations have been put away. Leftovers have been picked to death. The frosted sugar cookies and chocolate-covered treats have been stashed in the freezer so they will cease being a major food group, but really they’ve just become harder on the teeth.
The question is looming in the shadows: Now what?
As we muddle through the fog that is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, let us focus on food. And I don’t mean in the way we — I — have been for the past couple of weeks, where we — I — make crowd-pleasers and comfort foods to push us through the holidays.
Branch out. Try new things. If making goals to check off your list are your jam, aim to try a new recipe every week or every month — whatever your eating people can handle.
I stopped with the making of goals or resolutions because I don’t need make myself to feel like a failure. If resolutions help you be a better you, knock yourself out. If they don’t, then don’t make them. Boom. You are the boss.
New year, new foods. To ease into things, try your hand at re-creating a beloved restaurant dish. Or take to the internet for ideas and recipes to make anything in the whole wide world.
Not too long ago, that was difficult because we didn’t have access to certain ingredients. That is no longer the case. If farmers markets, grocery stores, Oak Street Natural Market, Fox Farm Whole Foods and Natural Grocers don’t carry it, Amazon does.
Bulgogi is an ideal dish to make if you haven’t before. This quintessential Korean dish involves thinly sliced beef marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and then cooked quickly over high heat so the edges of each piece of meat are a little crisp.
Traditionally bulgogi is made with beef, but chicken, pork and shrimp are great too. Make it work for you. It’s absolutely packed with flavor without being spicy. Serve it over brown rice with a salad on the side or as the stuffing in a lettuce wrap. You’ll be winning dinner.
Trying new things helps keep your brain and palate sharp. Stretch, grow, get out of your comfort food zone. What’s the worst that could happen? You don’t like it, so you don’t make it again. No big deal. On to the next.
Try these recipes to try new things.
Bulgogi
- 800 grams/1.76 pounds rib-eye, top sirloin or any tender prime beef cut, thinly sliced (1/8-inch)
- 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced (optional)
- 2 stalks green onion, thinly sliced (optional)
- 1/2 carrot, thinly sliced (optional)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
Marinade:
- 6 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons rice wine or mirin
- 1 Asian pear or red apple
- 1/2 onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
Blend the marinade ingredients in a mixer or food processor until smooth. Set aside.
Place the thinly sliced meat in a mixing bowl and pour the marinade over it. Mix them well together while gently massaging the meat with your hands.
Add the sesame oil and mix it into the meat. Cover the bowl with cling wrap — or move the marinated meat into a glass container with a lid — and marinate the meat for at least 4 hours in the fridge.
Preheat a skillet or barbecue grill on medium-high heat. Add cooking oil and spread it well. Add the meat and vegetables, and cook on medium-high to high heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until the meat and vegetables cook to your desired doneness.
Toss in the sesame seeds, and stir them quickly. Serve the bulgogi with steamed rice.
Recipe adapted from mykoreankitchen.com.
Russian cabbage pie
Dough:
- 2/3 cup cold butter, cubed
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- Pinch of salt
- 3.5 ounces sour cream
- 1 hard-boiled egg, chopped
- 1 egg yolk, for brushing
Filling:
- 1 pound cabbage, thinly sliced
- 4 eggs
- Salt, to taste
- Oil
- 1/4 cup butter
Put the butter, flour and salt in a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Transfer to a bowl, and add the sour cream and egg. Stir until dough is combined. Form into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a large pan, heat the oil and butter and cook the cabbage for 3-5 minutes. Add salt to taste. Put a lid on, and cook for 10 minutes or until soft. Let cool and combine with the hard-boiled egg.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a round 9-inch pie plate or tart pan with butter.
Divide the dough into two parts, one slightly larger than the other. Roll out the larger part on a lightly floured surface and line the pan. Trim the excess dough from the edges.Roll out the smaller dough part and cut into even strips.
Add the cabbage and egg filling to the dough-lined pan and top with the dough strips to form a lattice. Gently press both ends of the strips into crust edges to keep their shape when baking. Lightly beat the egg yolk with a small pinch of salt and brush the strips. Bake 40-45 minutes.
Recipe adapted from cookingtheglobe.com.
