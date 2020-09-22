It should come as no surprise that the city that never sleeps has so many food options. Without sleep, we could easily fit in another couple of meals.
New York City doesn’t hold all of the state’s legendary dishes, but the city so nice they named it twice definitely gets the bulk of the accolades. New York-style cheesecake, bagels, pizza and hot dogs are perhaps the most well known, but NYC is also where eggs Benedict and the cronut were invented.
The cronut’s 15 minutes of fame and subsequent line wrapped around the block opened the door for other delicious frankenfoods, such as the cragel, cruffin and, God help us, the turducken.
Buffalo, New York, is where Buffalo wings got their start after a bar owner treated some leftover wings to a hot sauce bath to feed her son and his buddies. They were an instant hit and made it on the menu the next day, complete with bleu cheese sauce and celery sticks.
Rochester is home to the “garbage plate,” which as far as I can tell remains hyper-regional. I can’t imagine why. It follows the basic idea of poutine, which is served everywhere.
Sometimes it’s all in the name: fancy french name versus “garbage plate.” One Rochester restaurant trademarked the name “garbage plate,” so I guess owners wanted to keep their plates layered with fried potatoes, macaroni salad, cheeseburger patties, chili and raw onions all to themselves.
New York-style bagels slathered with cream cheese and layered with smoked salmon, capers and thin slices of red onion are where dreams (and horrible breath) are made. Mask up after the smoked salmon and onions, or take full advantage of that 6-foot social distancing recommendation.
For a taste of New York, make your own shiny-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside bagels with this recipe.
Easy New York-style bagels
- 3 1/2 cups bread flour
- 2 teaspoons instant dry yeast
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 1/3 cups warm water
- 3/4 cup extra bread flour for kneading in
- Optional toppings: caraway seeds, minced garlic, poppy seeds, dried onions, and sesame seeds.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix the flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl on medium/low speed. Slowly add the warm water. Stir in just enough water for your dough to form a ball and clean the bottom of the bowl.
Knead the dough on medium/low speed for roughly 10 minutes. While it is kneading, slowly incorporate the extra 3/4 cup flour until dough is smooth and elastic. Try working in as much flour as possible to form a firm but stiff dough. Add a few drops of water if needed to incorporate more flour.
Lightly brush a large bowl with oil and turn the dough to coat. Cover the bowl tightly with cling wrap and a dishtowel. Let rise in a warm place for 1 hour, until the dough has doubled in size. Once doubled, punch the dough down and carefully divide the dough into eight pieces.
Shape each piece into a smooth, round ball. Take a dough ball, and press it gently against the countertop moving your hand and the ball in a circular motion pulling the dough into itself while reducing the pressure on top of the dough slightly until a perfect dough ball forms. Repeat with the rest of the dough.
Gently press your finger into the center of each dough ball to form a ring. Stretch the ring to about 1/2 the diameter of the bagel (around 1 1/2 inches) and place on a lined cookie sheet. Repeat the same step with the remaining dough. After shaping the dough rounds and placing them on the cookie sheet, cover with cling wrap and a towel and allow to rest for 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and bring a large pot of water to a boil. Carefully place the bagels one by one into the water. Boil for 2 minutes, then flip them over to boil for another 2 minutes.
Remove bagels and place them back on the lined cookie sheet. Egg wash 1 by 1 and top with the ingredients listed above or add your own flavor. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.
Recipe adapted from www.biggerbolderbaking.com.
