You know anyone from a state with an official state crustacean takes their seafood pretty seriously. Marylanders are no exception.
Blue crab is the name of the game, and Marylanders can’t seem to get enough. Steamed is the purist’s method of enjoying the state crustacean, but I understand crab cakes are a respectable alternative.
Thank goodness — I can’t get down with all of the cracking and slurping, but crab cakes make my heart go pitter patter. Good crab cakes, with mostly lump crab and little filler, are what landlocked states’ dreams are made of.
Although locals say a good crab dish only needs a squeeze of lemon, I’ll bet the many Marylanders devoted to Old Bay seasoning would disagree. The spice mix was created by a German spice merchant in Maryland in 1940, and Marylanders have been sprinkling it on just about everything ever since.
The recipe is under lock and key, but it’s most definitely a blend of celery salt, bay leaves, mustard, ginger, allspice and a slew of other spices. I wouldn’t doubt for a second if unicorn tears are the secret ingredient. People who love Old Bay REALLY love Old Bay. It’s magical stuff.
Maryland isn’t all seafood all the time. Pit beef is Maryland’s version of barbecue, and it sounds delicious.
Think of it this way: where KC barbecue is all about low and slow, Maryland’s pit beef is seared on direct heat, then moved to indirect heat on the grill just long enough to call it medium rare. It’s generally enjoyed thinly sliced and piled high on a roll slathered with horseradish. Count me in.
Maryland’s dessert game isn’t too shabby either. The state’s official dessert is the Smith Island cake, which is layers of yellow cake and fudgy frosting stacked sky high. It has to have between eight and 12 layers, with nine being status quo. This cake is beyond impressive and deserving of its title.
However, Maryland is also home to the cult candy favorites Caramel Creams and Cow Tales.
The Baltimore Chewing Gum Company, in business since 1895, found their real money maker in a soft, bullseye-shaped caramel candy in 1917. Caramel Creams would become their signature candy, the business would become Goetze’s Candy Company and Caramel Creams would become the basis for Cow Tales. A transformation for the ages.
Get a taste for Maryland with these recipes.
-----------------------------
Baltimore crab cakes
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice plus wedges for garnish
1 1/2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
1/2 jalapeño, seeded, finely chopped
1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over
1 1/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), divided
1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 head Bibb lettuce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Whisk first 7 ingredients in a medium bowl. Add crab; fold to blend. Stir in 3/4 cup panko, chives, salt, and pepper. Divide into 6 equal portions. Form each into 1-inch-thick patties. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes. Line a platter with lettuce leaves.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place remaining 1/2 cup panko on a plate. Coat cakes with panko. Fry until golden brown and crisp, 3-4 minutes per side. Arrange atop lettuce; serve with lemon wedges.
Recipe source: www.epicurious.com
-----------------------------
Smith Island layer cake
2 cups sugar
2 sticks unsalted butter, chunked
5 eggs
3 cups unbleached flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 heaping teaspoon baking powder
1 cup evaporated milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in the middle setting. A traditional Smith Island Cake has 8 to 12 layers. Most ovens can fit three 9-inch cake pans, so for a nine-layer cake, bake three layers at a time.
Lightly butter three pans, and re-butter after each set. Cream together sugar and butter, add eggs, and beat until smooth with mixer. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder, then add to egg mixture one cup at a time, mixing as you go.
While beating with mixer, slowly add the evaporated milk, vanilla, and water. Mix until the batter has a smooth, even texture. Put about 2/3 of a cup of the batter into each of the three greased pans spreading evenly across the entire pan.
Bake each in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. If you are reusing the pans, let the layers cool in the pans, then gently remove the layers and set aside while you prepare the next batch. Running a spatula or butter knife around the inside edge can help free the cake.
Stack the layers with a generous layer of icing between each cake. Ice top and sides of cake as well.
Chocolate icing
2 cups sugar
1 cup evaporated milk
5 ounces unsweetened chocolate
1 stick unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
While the first cake layers are baking, begin making the icing. In a medium saucepan, stir evaporated milk and sugar together over low heat until warm. Add chocolate and simmer until melted.
Add butter and bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 12-15 minutes stirring as needed adding vanilla at the end. Icing will be thin, but thicken as it cools.
Recipe adapted from www.visitmaryland.org
