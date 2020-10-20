Oklahoma is the final state in the Four-State Area to be dissected in this Tasty States column, which means it’s the last chance you’ll have to find regional cuisine just a hop, skip and jump away. From here on out, you’ll have to use the recipes provided or prepare for one heck of a road trip.
I’m all for re-creating recipes at home, but it’s nice to have firsthand experience in the end goal. Miami and Vinita are right here, or head into Grove, Tulsa or Bartlesville for a full-on day trip. Either way, you’ll find the good grub you’re looking for.
Put a fried-onion burger at the top of your must-try list. This mouthwatering delight was born out of desperation during the Depression years and stands the test of time because it’s just that good.
Legend has it, the owner of an El Reno hamburger joint scraped by by pressing 5-cent meat patties onto a pile of shredded onions on a griddle. He would smash the burgers flat so the onions made the patty look bigger. The result was a thin patty overflowing with crisp, grilled onions. Brilliant.
Oklahoma is cattle country, so steak and other cow parts are a safe bet when ordering off a menu. Rib-eyes and chicken-fried steak are popular, but to really get a taste for beef, you’ll want to attend the World’s Largest Calf Fry Festival and Cook-Off in Vinita. I hear that much like most deep-fried food, bull testicles are pretty good. Grab some at Clanton’s Cafe and let me know.
Oklahoma is the only state to have an official state meal instead of just the standard state fruit or state crop, and Oklahomans really ran with it. Established in 1988, it consists of fried okra, cornbread, barbecue pork, squash, biscuits, sausage and gravy, grits, corn, strawberries (state fruit), chicken-fried steak, pecan pie and black-eyed peas. If you ever get invited to enjoy Oklahoma’s official state meal, you’ll want to come hungry.
Try these recipes for a taste of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma fried-onion burgers
1 large onion, halved and cut into 1/8-inch slices
12 ounces 85% lean ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
4 slices American cheese
4 hamburger buns, buttered and toasted
Combine onion and salt in bowl and toss to combine. Transfer to a colander and let sit for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Using tongs, transfer to clean dish towel, gather edges and squeeze onion dry. Sprinkle with pepper.
Divide onion into 4 separate mounds on a baking sheet. Form beef into 4 lightly packed balls and season with salt and pepper. Place beef balls on top of onion mounds and flatten firmly so onion adheres and patties measure 4 inches in diameter.
Melt butter with oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Using spatula, transfer patties to skillet, onion side down, and cook until onion is deep golden brown and beginning to crisp around edges, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip burgers, increase heat to high and cook until well browned on second side, about 2 minutes.
Place sliced cheese on each bottom bun. Place burgers on buns, add desired toppings and serve.
Recipe adapted from www.bigoven.com
Crunchy oven-fried okra
4 cups fresh-cut okra
4 tablespoons cornmeal
6 tablespoons Italian-style panko breadcrumbs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, beaten
3-4 tablespoons canola oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine cornmeal, panko, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese in a gallon-size sealable bag.
In a separate bowl, gently toss the okra with the beaten eggs until evenly coated. Pour oil onto a rimmed baking sheet and place in the preheated oven for just a few minutes to warm up the oil — be careful to not let it start to smoke.
In the meantime, add the wet okra a little at a time to the bag and shake until coated, adding more cornmeal and panko as desired. Carefully add the okra to the hot baking sheet.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning the okra halfway through baking. To get a nice golden brown, increase oven heat to broil and watch carefully, stirring as needed.
Recipe adapted from www.lifeloveandgoodfood.com
