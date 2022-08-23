Since the beginning of bread times, people have created ways to use it when it is past its fresh, soft prime. Some say “stale” or “day-old.” I say “panzanella.”
Panzanella sounds much more appetizing than “bread salad,” which is what the Italian dish actually is. It is packed with cucumbers, tomatoes and basil, so there is no better time than now to make it while those veggies are beautifully in season.
Seize the day. Tossed in a simple vinaigrette with cubes of crunchy bread, panzanella is summer in a bowl.
Is panzanella a side dish or a main course? The choice is yours. I like to add some mozzarella pearls because they are delicious and because it just seems right, but they also serve as a protein source, making the dish main-course worthy.
As a fan of leftovers, I think panzanella can sometimes disappoint. It can have all of the taste but none of the texture because the bread chunks soak up the dressing and become a sloppy mess. Don’t get me wrong — I’ll eat it anyway.
But perhaps give some thought to setting some of the pre-bread panzanella aside for adding bread to later. Stir in those hunks of bread right before serving and man, oh, man. There will be pieces that get soaked fairly quickly, and then there will be those crispy pieces that stay at the top all salty and crunchy. The flavor-texture combo is so crispy-salty-tangy fantastic.
Honestly, the best type of bread for panzanella is sourdough, hands down. Ciabatta is also great, but any sturdy bread will do.
That means our American sliced sandwich bread will not do. Don’t you dare. We will not speak of this again.
Stale bread was likely originally used in panzanella because of that whole “necessity being the mother of invention” thing. But bread dried and toasted in the oven is better. It works out well because you don’t have to plan ahead. I need to be able to have panzanella when the whim strikes.
Other veggies can be added, too. If someone tries to tell you there is a purist’s version of panzanella, find better company. Anything goes. Roasted squash is a great addition. and I will take every opportunity to add capers to a dish. My beloved little pickled babies do very well in panzanella.
Make it, love it, adapt it. Try this recipe to get started.
Panzanella
½ pound ciabatta or sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup thinly sliced red onion
1½ pounds tomatoes, sliced into wedges or halved
½ English cucumber, sliced into half-moons
6 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn (optional)
1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn, plus more for garnish
Sea salt
Dressing:
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
3 garlic cloves, grated
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
Heaping ½ teaspoon sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the bread on the baking sheet, drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the sheet. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes, or until crisp around the edges.
Make the dressing: In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt and several grinds of pepper.
Add the onion, tomatoes, cucumber and bread to the bowl with the dressing and toss to coat. Add the cheese, if using, and the basil and gently toss. Season to taste and serve with more fresh basil on top.
Recipe source: loveandlemons.com.
