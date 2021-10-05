Thud. Thud thump.
I wasn’t sure if a sasquatch was coming for us around the fire pit, or if someone was beating a baseball bat on the ground. Both options seemed plausible with just enough light from the fire pit to cast an eerie glow on the faces around it.
I was ready to pack up my lawn chair and get outta Dodge, when the host said, “Relax, it’s just the pawpaws.”
Of course. It’s pawpaw time. When they’re ripe, they fall to the ground with a heavy “thud.”
Head to your nearest pawpaw tree, which could be in a buddy’s yard or in the woods close by. Look up and look closely to find the camouflaged fruit, which resembles a pale green mango with brown bruises, but a little smaller and more oblong.
They’re not pretty. Not one bit. They look like they don’t want to be eaten. Such a clever disguise.
Pawpaw trees are the largest edible-fruit tree in North America, and yet most of us don’t take advantage of what they have to offer. Pawpaws aren’t generally found at stores or even farmers markets because, much like our native persimmon, once they’re ripe they’re squishy-soft and need to be eaten practically immediately.
The pawpaws I took that fell from the tree that night sat on my counter for a couple of days before I cut them open. They filled my kitchen with a sickly sweet smell as they continued to soften. It was almost nauseating.
Clearly, I have love-hate feelings for paw paws. I love that we can grow this tropicallike fruit in our own backyards. My feelings are jumbled in how they taste; they’re so sweet it’s disarming, and the flavor is wonderful, and then it isn’t.
The little bit of musky funk in the aftertaste doesn’t do a thing for me. And the processing of the fruit is troublesome. The custardlike pulp could be eaten right out of the peel with a spoon if it weren’t for the blasted seeds.
So. Many. Seeds. They are large and smooth and not that big of a deal except there are many and they impede the ease of removing the pulp.
The big takeaway here is to go out in search of pawpaws. Maybe wear a helmet. If you pick them up off the ground, plan to channel your inner raccoon and tear into them immediately. Bring a napkin.
Freeze the pulp for using in smoothies or for adding to pancakes or quick breads. Treat it as you would a very ripe mango or banana.
Go forth in search of pawpaws. Now is the time. Try these recipes with your findings.
Pawpaw quick bread
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 cups pawpaw pulp, or substitute mashed ripe bananas
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two loaf pans. Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Add the vanilla and the pawpaw pulp, beat to combine. Add the dry ingredients and mix only until the flour is incorporated.
Pour batter into prepared pans and place in the oven. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes. When done, the cake will be brown and the edges will start to leave the sides. Let cool on rack for 15 minutes before removing from the pan and slicing.
— Adapted from alexandracooks.com
Pawpaw salsa
- 1/3 cup pawpaw flesh
- 1/3 cup diced onion
- 1/2 medium green bell pepper
- 1 1/3 cups diced tomatoes, pulp removed
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- Chopped fresh cilantro, to taste
- Minced jalapeno, to taste
- Salt, optional
Gently toss ingredients together and serve.
— Adapted from lightorangebean.com.
