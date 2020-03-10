Around the same time I was memorizing the states in alphabetical order set to a jaunty tune, fifth grade music class was also drilling the chorus to “Goober Peas” into my memory bank forever more. Unfortunately, the meaning behind the song was lost on me.
I’ve been living my life for 30 years since, occasionally singing, “peas, peas, peas, peas eating goober peas, goodness how delicious, eating goober peas,” without knowing goober peas were peanuts. I think I just assumed they were some sort of Civil War-era meal of desperation that happened to have a cute name. I was right, kind of.
Georgia’s official state crop is the peanut, which originated in South America and made it to the States by way of the Atlantic slave trade.
Slaves cultivated peanuts for eating themselves, but they didn’t catch on with landowners until Confederate soldiers had to eat them for sustenance. They were called gouber peas, pindar peas, earthnuts and groundnuts until eventually “peanut” became widespread. To be clear, they are neither pea nor nut.
Like so many regional favorites, Georgia’s roadside treat, boiled peanuts, is an acquired taste. They are a harsh reminder that peanuts are in fact legumes. Boiled in-shell in seasoned water, fresh or “green” peanuts are cooked until the shell is soggy and the “nut” has the soft texture of a cooked bean.
One tears open the shell with his fingers if he's lucky, his teeth if he's not, and eats the soft, beany-tasting “peanut” inside. Not my cup of legume tea, but to each their own.
Although pimento cheese wasn’t invented in Georgia, people there added mayonnaise to the recipe and claimed it as their own. The original pimento cheese hardly resembled the orange spread found on grocery store shelves now. It was made from soft, white Neufchatel cheese and bright red bits of Spanish peppers. Served on tea sandwiches alongside other fancy fare, pimento cheese was a delicacy.
It made its way to the South, where peppers grew like nobody’s business and mayonnaise made everything better. More cheese was added into the mix, and the rest is history.
Along with pecans and peaches, Georgia is famous for its sweet Vidalia onions. Legend has it, in the 1930s a farmer in Vidalia, Georgia, was having a heck of a time selling his yellow onions. They were mild and sweet, missing the kick an onion was supposed to have.
It turns out that the soil and growing conditions in the region were just right for producing what would soon be the South’s sought-after onion. Once folks caught on to those sweet Vidalia onions at farmers markets, other farmers in the area jumped on the bandwagon. Thank goodness. Summers without Vidalias would be sad summers indeed.
Get a taste for Georgia with these recipes.
--------------------------------------------
Sweet Vidalia onion slaw
2 Vidalia onions (or other sweet variety)
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
2 teaspoons celery seeds
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Garnish: dill, parsley, thyme, or chives
Peel and slice the onions into 1/8-inch slices. This is best done on a mandolin slicer. Cut the slices in half or thirds. Put the onions into a bowl, carefully separating the strands as you add them. Whisk together the dressing and be sure to taste to adjust any of the ingredients.
Pour enough dressing over the onions to saturate them, but don't drown them. Toss well and refrigerate for several hours before serving. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Recipe adapted from www.theviewfromgreatisland.com.
---------------------------------------------
Winning pimento cheese
1 pound coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 pound finely grated mild cheddar
1 (7-ounce) jar chopped pimentos, 3 tablespoons liquid reserved
1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
5 cloves pureed garlic or 3 tablespoons garlic blend in a supermarket tube
1 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Tabasco)
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dry mustard, or 1 tablespoon rough mustard such as Grey Poupon
1 teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, the 3 tablespoons of liquid reserved from pimentos jar, and all other ingredients except for cheese and pimentos. Whisk well.
Add cheese and well-drained pimentos and mix using a large spatula. If necessary, add more mayonnaise for proper consistency. Best when stored for at least 12 hours in an airtight container in the refrigerator to allow flavors to mingle. Bring pimento cheese to room temperature prior to making sandwiches or serving as a spread/dip.
Recipe adapted from www.gawinlist.com.
---------------------------------------------
Honey nut grilled peaches
2 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
1 tablespoon olive oil
Honey, warmed
Pecans, toasted
Heat the grill to medium. Lightly brush the cutside of peaches with oil, just enough to prevent sticking. You can also spray the grill with the oil.
Grill the peaches cut side down just until tender and grill marks are achieved (about 4 minutes). Remove cooked peaches from the grill. Drizzle with warm honey, top with toasted pecans and serve.
Recipe adapted from www.marisamoore.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.