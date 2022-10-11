At a friend’s house recently, I couldn’t keep from eyeballing a box piled with pears she had stashed in a shadowy corner of the kitchen. She said that when they bought the place, the previous owner told her the pear tree was ornamental.
Just goes to show one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, because those pears are in fact pear-fect. How many years passed with no one enjoying those pears? I shudder at the thought.
I left her house with a bag full, and have been doling them out of the fridge a couple at a time to ripen for a few days before devouring them.
Apples and pumpkin soak up all the glory this brisk time of year, but pears deserve the spotlight too. Especially freshly plucked pears, all sweet and crisp. Find a friend with a surprise pear tree, or visit a farmers market soon for these perfect fruits of fall.
Perhaps picked directly from the tree, the previous owner assumed the pears were inedible because they’re not as pretty as the ones from the store. They’re a little gnarly, and if they’re not ripe yet, they’re going to be quite hard and bitter.
But lay those pears on the kitchen counter for a few days, and they become the sweetest treats with just the right amount of drip-down-your-arm goodness.
Are your pears squishy and overripe? Or perhaps they’re green and hard as a rock? No worries, there’s a recipe for that. I guarantee there is a delicious way to enjoy pears, no matter what stage of ripeness they’re in.
But if they’re Goldilocks-level just right, eat them as is straight off the counter. Their natural state is the best way to enjoy them, but if you are blessed with a plethora you do have options. This is a Goldilocks and the three pears scenario.
Recipes from “Goldilocks and the Three Pears,” a story this columnist is makin g up as she goes:
• Too hard: Poached pears
• Too soft: Spiced pear upside down cake
• Just right: Eat them now or slice them thinly and eat on crusty bread with brie, a dash of sea salt and a drizzle of honey. Heaven.
Poached pears
1 750 ml. bottle Prosecco or other dry white wine
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 1-inch wide strip orange or lemon zest
Pinch saffron threads or 1 teaspoon turmeric
½ vanilla pod, split and scraped, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cinnamon stick, 4 whole cloves, 4 allspice berries
4 underripe pears (Bosc are ideal), peeled, halved and cored
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring wine, water and sugar to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and add zest, juice and spices. Stir to combine and add pears. Make sure ingredients are submerged.
Turn heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, until pears are tender and can be easily pierced with a knife. Remove pears from liquid and allow to cool.
Strain poaching liquid, discard spices and return liquid to pan. Turn heat to medium-high and reduce liquid by half to create a syrup, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool. Serve pears drizzled with syrup and a scoop of ice cream.
Adapted from delish.com
Spiced pear upside-down cake
Topping:
1/3 cup maple sugar (or brown sugar)
3 tablespoons salted butter, melted
2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and sliced
Cake:
6 tablespoons salted butter, softened
3/4 cup maple sugar or sweetener of choice
2 eggs, separated
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole wheat pastry flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
¼ cup whole milk
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-inch round cake pan. Set aside.
For the topping, in a small bowl, combine the melted butter and sugar. Spread this in the bottom of the prepared cake pan. Arrange the pear slices on top of the butter/sugar mixture.
For the cake, in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and maple sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the egg yolks and vanilla extract and beat.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Add half of the dry ingredients to the butter/sugar/egg mixture and beat until combined. Add the milk and beat again. Add the remaining half of the dry ingredients and beat.
In a clean, medium-sized bowl, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Gently and gradually fold into the cake batter in a few additions. Spread the batter over the pears in the pan. Bake in preheated oven for 40–50 minutes, or until the cake is golden-brown and it springs back when lightly touched. Remove from oven and let cool in the pan on a rack for 10 minutes.
Invert onto a serving plate or cake stand. Serve warm with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or custard.
Adapted from thepioneerwoman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.