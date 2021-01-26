If you’re a person who believes a grain of truth lies in a stereotype, then you’ll understand why I feel a kinship with West Virginians. It’s the down home cookin’ and the forested landscape, but mostly it’s the hillbillies. I’m from the Ozarks after all. I can empathize.
While the vast majority of West Virginians and Ozarkians don’t live in the hills surviving on moonshine, wild game and their wits, we all know some who do. So there you go. A stereotype lives on.
Ham and beans is humble Southern comfort food, but it’s nothing without cornbread. West Virginia’s version might be sweet or not, and it might be stuffed with chives, cheese and corn or not. But one thing is for sure: It’s going to be made in an iron skillet. You just don’t mess around with that.
Buckwheat pancakes are an Appalachian breakfast staple, traditionally topped with butter and syrup and served with a side of sausage. There’s even a festival dedicated to this beloved breakfast.
West Virginians know how to celebrate their food, and I really appreciate that. There are festivals dedicated to the golden delicious apple (it was created there), honey, molasses, black walnuts and even roadkill. I say kudos to them for capitalizing on the stereotype.
You can check out the Autumn Harvest and Roadkill Cook-off in late September in Marlinton. It’s not required that chefs use actual roadkill, but their dishes must be based on the sort of animal often found by the side of the road.
Attendees can sample chefs’ creations, which might include snapping turtle, possum, squirrel, bear, venison and anything else that fits the category. I would find this event hard to imagine if I had not attended our area’s very own Squirrel Cook-off. I will never forget.
The pepperoni roll is West Virginia’s state food (yes, there’s a festival), and is probably more of a crowd pleaser at potlucks. In the early 1900s, Italian coal miners ate them as a convenient lunch, much like how German immigrants brought bierocks. These handheld, hearty foods were created for blue-collar fellas on the go.
Try this pepperoni roll recipe for a taste of West Virginia. To speed up the process for weeknight meals, use thawed frozen bread dough. Works like a charm.
--------------
Pepperoni rolls
- 1 cup warm water (110 to 115 degrees)
- 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (from 1 individual packet)
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey
- 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon olive oil, plus more as needed
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 (8-ounce) pepperoni stick or 6 ounces pepperoni slices
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Add the warm water to a measuring cup. Stir in the yeast and syrup, then let stand for 5 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, add the flour, salt, 1 teaspoon oil and yeast mixture. Pulse several times on low to combine, then knead on low until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl, about 5 minutes. The dough will be sticky.
Grease a large bowl with cooking spray or olive oil. Use floured hands to remove the dough from the mixing bowl and transfer it to the greased bowl. Cover the bowl using a damp towel, and let the dough sit in a warm place for 45 minutes to rise.
As dough rises, prepare the stick pepperoni (if using): Cut the pepperoni into 2 (5-inch) lengths. Cut each piece lengthwise into 3 slabs, then cut each of those slabs lengthwise into 3 even batons, forming a total of 18 pieces, each 5 inches long and about 1/3-inch wide.
Lightly spray or oil a baking sheet. When the dough is ready, use floured hands to remove the dough from the bowl and transfer it to a floured surface. Cut it into 6 equal portions, about 4 ounces each, and roll them into balls. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet. Spray or lightly oil the top of each ball of dough and cover the baking sheet lightly with plastic wrap. Let sit for 20 minutes.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover the dough. Using floured hands, remove a dough ball and place it on a floured work surface. Either roll or stretch the dough into a 6-by-8-inch rectangle. (Be careful not to make the dough too thin, or it will be hard to roll up the pepperoni.)
Set a 6-inch edge of the rectangle facing you. Starting about 1 1/2 inches from the short edge closest to you, place 3 pepperoni sticks crosswise on the dough, leaving about 1 1/2 inches between each stick.
Take the dough edge closest to you, fold it over the first pepperoni stick, adhering the top layer of dough to the bottom layer of dough, and then proceed to make 2 more folds away from you to enrobe the remaining 2 pepperoni sticks. If using slices, imagine separating your dough into thirds by creating 2 crosswise rows of pepperoni, each overlapped like a spread of cards, 6 pepperoni slices wide. Fold the dough closest to you over the first row of pepperoni slices, then fold up the dough to cover the second row of pepperoni slices, so the pepperoni and dough form alternating layers.
Return the roll to the baking sheet, setting it seam side down. (Resist the urge to tuck in or fold over the shorter ends.) Repeat this process with the remaining dough balls and pepperoni sticks or slices.
Brush the rolls with the melted butter and bake until golden brown and cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush with any remaining butter. Let cool completely before serving.
Recipe source: www.cooking.nytimes.com.
