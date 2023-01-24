When a hip, young coworker tells you a recipe is all over her TikTok, you best pay attention lest you be left in the dust. Unless it’s cookie crumb dust. I’ll be the one blissfully flailing out cookie crumb snow angels while the world moves on expanding horizons and growing by trying new things.
Regardless of how you feel about TikTok, you have to admit it’s a great platform to gather ideas and inspiration. The short videos may wreak havoc on our attention spans, but the snippets are great for making projects seem doable.
So I took to TikTok to check out the baked sushi my coworker told me about; six hours later I emerged from a fog with no dinner made, but so many ideas.
The sushi casserole situation had me flummoxed, but I went for it anyway. I was in too deep with the videos to turn back. Each recipe was a little different than the one before, so I picked my favorite bits and cobbled together my own version using ingredients on hand. As one does.
The base is sushi rice pressed into a casserole dish. Sushi rice is short-grain white rice rinsed until it’s pristine; after it’s cooked, a solution of rice vinegar, water, sugar and salt is stirred through the rice.
For reasons of health and lack of proper ingredients, I used a mixture of brown rice and quinoa, then bastardized it a little further by stirring in apple cider vinegar. I do what I want.
I had several sheets of nori left from a previous sushi-making session, and while it seems like they would last forever in that packing material sort of way, they do not. The color eventually turns a dark brown rather than green. Unsavory.
I mean, I ate it anyway and I’m fine. The point is, I had some leftover nori, so I crumbled the sheets up and that was another layer in my sushi bake.
The next layer is a cream cheese and mayonnaise concoction. If there can be purists in a world where sushi bakes exist, they are adamant that you use Kewpie mayonnaise.
If you’re unfamiliar, Kewpie is a Japanese brand that uses egg yolks only instead of whole eggs and minimal other ingredients, which apparently makes the flavor and texture better than all other mayonnaise. I like it. But I’m not making a special trip. You understand.
So once my layer of subpar-shame mayonnaise and cream cheese went on, I flaked some cooked salmon and sprinkled it on top. This is where you can get that California or Philadelphia roll vibe by adding imitation crab or smoked salmon. I don’t get down with imitation crab, so I went with salmon. Imitation crab tends to give me the willies through no fault of its own.
Drizzle a little Sriracha mayonnaise on top, sprinkle some sesame seeds and pop in the oven to bake until warmed through and gooey. Serve with additional nori and sushi pairings such as avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger, soy sauce, jalapenos and whatever else your Midwestern sushi-loving heart desires.
Try these recipes to help you adapt your own version.
Easy sushi bake
2 cups uncooked sushi rice
2 ¼ cups water
¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Sesame oil or pan spray
Furikake (seaweed seasoning)
Crab layer:
1 pound imitation crab meat, chopped
½ cup Kewpie mayo
Sriracha to taste
1 egg
Black sesame seeds
Topping:
1/3 cup Kewpie mayo
1 tablespoon Sriracha
To serve:
Cucumber
Green Onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse rice well. Add rice and water to rice cooker, and set to cook.
In a small sauce pan, mix rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. Heat on low setting until sugar and salt dissolve.
Once rice is cooked, dump the hot rice into a large mixing bowl. Fold the vinegar mixture into the rice carefully, being careful not to mush it. Gently fold in the toasted sesame seeds.
Grease pan with sesame oil or spray. Spread rice mixture in pan, press to flatten a bit. Sprinkle with a nice layer of furikake, set aside.
Crab layer: Add mayo to chopped crab, stir well to combine. Season with Sriracha, to taste. Crack egg into the bowl, beat to break up, then mix well to fully combine.
Spread crab mixture in pan, top with another thin layer of furikake. Sprinkle with black sesame seeds.
Topping: Mix together remaining ⅓ cup of mayo and Sriracha. Drizzle over the sushi casserole. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve hot, garnished with cucumbers, nori, green onion, and anything else you’d like.
Adapted from celebration generation.com
Baked sushi
1 1/4 cups sushi rice
1 1/2 cups water
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
4 teaspoons sugar
1 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Salmon mixture:
2 cups cooked salmon, fresh or canned
3/4 cup Kewpie mayo
3 tablespoons Sriracha
2 teaspoons white miso
2 teaspoons furikake
For service and garnish:
1 pack nori sheets
1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced
1 fresh jalapeño, sliced
Cucumber, julienned
Green onions, julienned
Cilantro leaves
Sesame seeds
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
For the sushi rice: Rinse the sushi rice 2-3 times, until the water runs clear. Transfer the rice and 1 1/2 cups of water to a pot with a tight-fitting lid. Place over medium-high heat until boiling, then cover the pan and lower the heat to low.
Cook until all the water is absorbed and the short-grain white rice is tender. Remove from heat.
While the rice is still hot, mix the rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Pour the vinegar mixture over the hot rice and use a plastic or wooden spoon to gently toss the cooked rice in the seasoned sushi vinegar. Let the rice cool until it can be handled.
Spray an 8-by-8-inch square pan or similar with nonstick cooking spray. Press the seasoned sushi rice into the bottom of the pan.
For the salmon mixture: Flake the salmon. Combine Kewpie mayo, Sriracha and white miso. Mix well to ensure the miso is fully incorporated. Pour the seasoned mayonnaise over the flaked salmon. Gently mix to coat the salmon.
Assembly and baking: Sprinkle the seasoned rice in the casserole dish with 1 teaspoon of furikake seasoning. Layer the creamy salmon mixture over the seasoned rice and spread evenly. Transfer the dish to the oven and bake for about 15 minutes, until heated through.
For service: Slice avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, chives and cilantro. Cut and serve the baked sushi over sheets of nori with toppings on the side.
Source: weekdaypescatarian.com.
