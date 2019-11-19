With four weeks behind us, I’m ready to talk about the annual Maple Leaf Festival pie contest: I didn’t win. The end.
Other than when a pie contest is on the horizon, there’s no better time than Thanksgiving to think hard about pie. Why pie? Why is it the standard Thanksgiving dessert instead of any other cake, pastry or cookie?
It all goes back to those first Thanksgiving feasts. Most of North America was colonized by the English, who are a pie people through and through. Fast forward nearly four centuries and here we are, still eating pie at Thanksgiving, thus proving change has always been hard.
When faced with a selection of pies, I’m always going to choose a custard or pecan pie. Fruit pies are delicious, but they are simply not my first choice.
However, the winning pie at the aforementioned contest was a game changer. Part fruit and part crumble with a cheesecake vibe, Janet Dermott’s apple-cranberry crumble pie had it all. She learned about the contest from this very column and was kind enough to introduce herself and share a piece of her blue-ribbon pie with me and mine.
Then she went a step further and shared the recipe for all the world to enjoy. A generous winner indeed. Find her winning recipe below, along with a version of my loser-but-still-really-yummy buckeye pie; I called my pie “peanut butter wonder” and included chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces. It is proof that there does exist too much of a good thing.
I included the gingersnap pie recipe because when my mom shared her cranberry curd with me recently, it nearly blew my mind. If lemon curd makes your mouth water, think of cranberry curd as the winter equivalent — sour, sweet and super zingy.
Bring on the pie with these recipes for Thanksgiving or any time.
----------------------------------------
Apple-cranberry crumble pie with maple whipped cream
1 ready-to-use refrigerated pie crust
3/4 cup crushed vanilla wafers (about 26 wafers)
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, melted
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup chopped cranberries
2 large apples, sliced
1 (3.4-ounce) package French vanilla instant pudding mix
1/4 cup brown sugar, not packed
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9-inch pie plate with crust.
Mix wafer crumbs, sugar and butter until well-blended. With the back of a metal spoon carefully spread cream cheese onto bottom of crust; sprinkle with half the wafer crumb mixture.
Combine fruit in large bowl. Mix dry pudding mix, brown sugar (loosely measured) and cinnamon; add to fruit & mix to coat. Spoon into crust; top with remaining crumb mixture. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until fruit is tender and crust is golden brown. Cool completely. Serve with maple whipped cream.
Recipe provided by Janet Dermott.
--------------------------------------
Stable maple whipped cream
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla instant pudding mix
2 teaspoons maple extract, or more to taste
In a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat whipping cream on medium speed until it starts to thicken, about two minutes. Add powdered sugar and instant pudding mix. Beat on medium until combined then beat on highest speed until very thick. Add maple extract and beat to incorporate. Serve with pie.
Recipe provided by Janet Dermott.
----------------------------------------
Buckeye pie
20 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1 2/3 cups creamy peanut butter
1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
3/4 cup heavy cream
In a large bowl, combine cookies with melted butter. Stir until crumbs are uniformly moistened and press into 9-inch pie plate.
In a large bowl, combine butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, salt, and vanilla. Using a hand mixer, whip ingredients until smooth. Spoon mixture into crust and smooth. Place in freezer while making ganache.
Place chocolate chips in a medium heat-proof bowl. In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat cream until cream starts to simmer. Pour over chocolate and let sit 5 minutes before whisking until smooth. Pour ganache over peanut butter and smooth. Refrigerate until set, about 1 hour. Serve.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com.
-------------------------------------
Cranberry gingersnap pie
5 ounces gingersnap cookies
1 cup walnuts
3 tablespoons brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter, melted
Filling:
12-ounce bag fresh cranberries
1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
3 large eggs
2 egg yolks
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temp and cut in pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put the gingersnaps in a food processor and process until they are fine crumbs. Add walnuts and sugar and process again until finely ground. Add the butter and process briefly to combine. Pat the crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside to cool.
In a saucepan, bring the cranberries, 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water to a simmer. Lower heat and simmer the cranberries, uncovered, for about 15 minutes until they've popped and the mixture is thick. Let cool slightly and then puree until completely smooth.
Whisk the puree, the eggs, yolks, salt, lemon juice and 1/2 cup sugar together in a saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes.
Push the curd through a mesh strainer, using the back of a spoon to get it all through. Let the curd cool for a few minutes and then drop the room temperature butter in, bit by bit, stirring to melt it. Pour the curd into the pie crust and smooth out evenly. Chill the pie until it is firm, at least 2 hours.
Recipe adapted from www.theviewfromgreatisland.com.
