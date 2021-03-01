Synchronicity is a concept based on events occurring simultaneously that seem to be related but have no actual connection. When these meaningful coincidences occur from time to time, it's hard to shake the oddness of it all.
My most recent bout with this phenomenon involved pigs.
A friend invited me by last week to bottle-feed their piglets. The experience did not disappoint. I held the runt, Ham Solo, and when his flat, smooth snoot snuffled against my cheek, my heart grew at least three sizes. It was piggy love, through and through.
I spent the following days daydreaming about how I could have one for my very own and how it would use the doggy door and how it would stay tiny and adorable forever. Just as I was letting my pet pig dream slip away, I learned it was National Pig Day. March 1. True story.
I wish that was the end of it.
I set off on a walk to clear my head of piggy wishes with my decidedly non-pig canine, first scrolling through episodes of my favorite radio program and podcast "This American Life." I selected one I had missed from Thanksgiving weekend called "Turkey in a Face Mask," and headphones in place, I was off. The host, Ira Glass, said the show would be made up of stories the show has done over the years about food.
Specifically, the people in the stories were doing things differently than most of us do with food. Weird food stories? I was all in.
My delight quickly turned rancid at the possibility of "imitation calamari" being served and sold as the real deal when in actuality it's pig rectum.
I love calamari. I had just had it a few days prior. Say it ain't so.
Experts in the pork industry were interviewed. A Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef weighed in; the texture and looks of squid and pig rectum are very similar. Calamari aficionados did side-by-side taste tests. It was riveting. It was decided it's likely a vicious rumor, but the damage is done. I might be done with them forever. Squid, not pigs.
Try these recipes for a taste of pig synchronicity.
Pork and sauerkraut
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 3-pound pork tenderloin
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 cup beer or cider
- 1 large tart apple, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional
- 1 pound sauerkraut, drained
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season pork liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add pork and sear on all sides until golden all over, about 8 minutes. Set aside.
Add butter and let melt. Add onion and apples and cook until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Stir in sauerkraut, brown sugar, beer and caraway seeds. Bring mixture to a simmer then place seared pork on top.
Cover pot then transfer to oven and bake until pork reaches internal temperature of 160 degrees, about 45 minutes.
Recipe source: www.delish.com
Easy garlic ginger glazed sticky pork
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless center cut pork loin cut into 1/4-inch thick slabs, then 1/4-inch thick strips, about 3 inches long
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 2-inch knob of ginger, grated
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha or chili garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, Sriracha and vinegar. Set aside.
Pour the oil into a heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat and swirl to coat. While the oil heats, sprinkle the pork strips with kosher salt and black pepper then toss with your hands to distribute it evenly.
Carefully add the pork to the pan, working in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Let the first side brown, flip the pieces with tongs or a spatula, and brown the second side. Transfer the pork to a plate.
Return the pan to the heat and add in the garlic and ginger. Stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Raise the heat to high and pour in the sauce mixture and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. When the sauce is very bubbly and thickened like warm honey, toss the pork back in and toss constantly to coat everything and reduce the sauce to a thick, sticky glaze on the pork.
This can be served immediately over rice, noodles, or as finger food, or can be allowed to cool and be eaten cold.
Recipe adapted from www.foodiewithfamily.com.
