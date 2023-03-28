I’m a devout brown bagger, in that I bring my lunch to work nearly all the time. Leftovers are my love language, but I’ve been known to throw stray carrots, an apple and a jar of peanut butter in my purse when the fridge offers slim pickings.
I can honestly say that I pretty much never throw up my hands and say, “There’s just nothing here. I’ll have to go out.” It just doesn’t happen. I like the challenge.
I explain my lunch habits so that the following statement will really hold weight: There is a new restaurant down the street from my work and I’ve been there twice in the past two weeks. For lunch.
And I can’t wait to go again.
The pull is poke, a Hawaiian dish full of fresh flavors that is near my own personal food perfection. Pronounced “po-kay” (rhymes with OK), poke means “chunk,” or something like “to slice or cut,” and refers to the raw, marinated fish often included.
There are lots of delicious-sounding dishes — cooked fish, chicken, vegetarian and otherwise — on the menu at Hungry Monkey Island Style Eats, so if raw fish doesn’t tickle you, don’t let that dissuade you from trying this new gem of a restaurant.
I ran into Wally Kennedy there last week, and sure enough he wrote about his delicious-looking shrimp tacos in the Globe. I say “delicious looking” because I will likely never actually eat the tacos there — because they have poke. (But that garlic shrimp looked amazing, and there were macadamia nuts scattered on those tacos. Incredible.)
Poke is a beautiful feast for the senses. Rice, veggies and fruit are placed in a bowl just so. An optional protein of choice is added.
For me, it’s usually raw, marinated tuna. It’s essentially a sushi salad, and I want it. Every. Single. Day.
You can choose your toppings, so it would never get old, see? I love mango, radish, cucumber, avocado and seaweed salad. Can’t get enough seaweed salad. Last time I got it as two of my five topping choices. Next time, it’ll be three. Top it all with a liberal dash of soy sauce, enough wasabi to make me cry, and I’m golden.
Poke would be easy and fun to have at home, but just like homemade sushi, raw sushi-grade fish isn’t available locally in grocery stores. If you know something I don’t, please reach out.
Stock a cooler with ice, drive to the nearest city, hit up a fishmonger and bring home some sushi-grade ahi tuna to try this poke recipe at home. Or just cook some fish. Or use smoked fish. Or shrimp. Or tofu. This is a purist’s recipe, so feel free to add your favorite veggies, salad mix, avocado, etc.
Shoyu ahi poke
1 pound fresh sashimi-grade ahi steak chilled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1½ tablespoons soy sauce plus more to taste
1 tablespoon sesame oil
¾ teaspoon Hawaiian salt plus more to taste
¼ cup thinly sliced Maui or yellow onion
½ cup chopped green onions (green parts only)
⅛ teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red chili powder. Find at Fox Farm Whole Foods in Joplin)
1 tablespoon finely chopped toasted macadamia nuts
2 cups steamed rice for serving
In a bowl, combine the cubed ahi, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, Maui (or yellow) onion, green onions, gochugaru, and toasted macadamia nuts and gently toss with your hands or a spoon.
Adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve over rice and enjoy immediately.
Recipe source: “Aloha Kitchen” by Alana Kysar, via abeautifulplate.com.
