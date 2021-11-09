Even as my throat burned, my mascara ran and my coughs rattled my very skeleton, I knew I had to have more. The flavor was bright, beautiful perfection.
Sure, it was spicy, but that’s just how it has to be. There is no other way. This pull is the power of pozole.
It was just a taste, a teeny bowl. A sample, really. It should come as no surprise that this fateful meeting of soup perfection and I occurred on All Hallows’ Eve — a date synonymous with magic. Leaving my friend’s doorstep, my child with candy and I with tears streaming down my face, I knew I would be going home and taking in as much information about this spicy Mexican soup that I could find.
In the following days, I amassed provisions, including an intimidating pork shoulder the size of my head and an even bigger can of hominy. The heat source was confounding, because there are a zillion different recipes for pozole and they all include different kinds of chiles.
I used chipotles, but don’t let me influence your decision. You are the only one in charge of your pepper destiny. Use the recipes below as a guide, but I urge you to follow your heart. Godspeed.
Pork, broth, hominy and spices meld into a fairly fiery soup packed with flavor, but the toppings are what really seal the deal. Without a generous squeeze or four of lime, a handful of fresh cilantro, another of cabbage and a pile of thinly-sliced radishes, it would just be soup. Pretty good soup for sure, but the toppings are everything.
Try these recipes for pozole. Don’t forget the napkin to mop your brow.
Pozole rojo
2 ounces dried ancho chiles
2 ounces dried guajillo chiles
2 to 3 chiles de arbol (optional)
2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
1 medium white onion, peeled and diced
8 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
7 to 8 cups chicken stock
3 15-ounce cans hominy, rinsed and drained
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon dried oregano (preferably Mexican oregano)
Optional toppings: chopped fresh cilantro, crumbled cotija cheese, diced avocado, fresh lime wedges, shredded cabbage, Mexican crema, and thinly-sliced radishes.
Make the chile sauce: Cut off and discard the stems of the ancho chiles, guajillo chiles and chiles de arbol. Then shake out and discard their seeds.
Briefly toast the chiles over an open gas flame (or you can press them into a hot stockpot over medium-high heat) for a few seconds per side until fragrant. Transfer all of the chiles in a heat-safe mixing bowl and cover them completely with boiling water. Let the chiles soak for about 30 minutes or until softened.
Carefully use tongs to transfer the chiles to a blender or food processor, along with 2 cups of their soaking liquid. Puree for 1 minute or until completely smooth. As always when blending hot liquids, be sure to tent the cap on the blender lid slightly open so that any hot air can escape while blending. Set the chile sauce aside for later.
Brown the pork: While the chiles are soaking, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the pork and sauté, rotating the pieces every few minutes, until all sides are seared and lightly browned, about 8-10 minutes.
Transfer the pork to a clean plate and set aside.
Sauté the veggies: Add the remaining oil to the same stockpot. Add the diced onion, and sauté for 4-5 minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes more until fragrant, stirring frequently. Combine and simmer.
Add in the 7 cups of the chicken stock, hominy, bay leaves, cumin, oregano, cooked pork, and the puréed chile sauce and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a very low simmer, cover, and cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the pork is tender and shreds easily.
Shred the pork: Once the pork is tender, use tongs to transfer it to a cutting board and shred it into bite-sized pieces using two forks. Return the pork to the soup and stir to combine.
Season: If the broth is too thick for your liking, feel free to add in more chicken stock to thin it out.
Stir, taste, and season the soup with salt and pepper as needed.
Serve hot, garnished with lots of your favorite toppings.
Source: gimmesomeoven.com
Easy 30-minute pozole recipe
1 yellow onion, diced
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons mild chili powder
3 ounces tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups water
3 cups chicken broth
1 4-ounce can chopped green chiles
1 15-ounce can hominy, drained
1 1/2 cups cooked, shredded pork, chicken, or beef
1 fresh lime
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
In a large pot, sauté the onion in the oil over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is tender and transparent. Add the flour and chili powder and continue to sauté for two minutes more.
Add 2 cups water, tomato paste, cumin, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and salt to the pot. Whisk the ingredients together until the tomato paste is dissolved.
Allow the mixture to come to a simmer, at which point it will thicken.
Finally, add the chicken broth, shredded meat, diced chiles, and hominy. Stir to combine and then heat through (about 10 minutes).
Cut the lime into wedges and roughly chop the cilantro.
Top each bowl with chopped cilantro and a wedge of lime to squeeze over top.
Adapted from budgetbytes.com
