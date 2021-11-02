Brrr. The weather is giving us a taste of what’s to come, and I do not approve.
Because our feelings about temperature and precipitation don’t do a thing but give us material for small talk, there are action steps to be taken in order to protect our garden bounties.
We must harvest all there is to harvest. One dip below freezing and it will be too late. Time is of the essence.
Pluck all of the tomatoes from their vines. They may be small and they may be green, but they are firm.
That will work to your advantage when you use trickery to ripen them slowly over the winter: wrap each tomato in newspaper and place them in a single layer in a box in a cool, dry area. They will ripen over a few weeks, and you will be glad you went through the trouble when you’re having BLTs on New Year’s Eve.
Harvest everything else while you’re at it. Pick a peck of peppers; chop them, freeze them and reap the rewards in gut-warming comfort casseroles all winter. Better yet, roast them first, then freeze them. Roasted peppers pack serious flavor.
Pick flowers and enjoy the bouquets inside; the freezing temperatures will not be kind to them.
Snip the basil, too. It makes a pretty, useful and fragrant bouquet. Many herbs can take the cold, but basil is definitely not one of them. It will likely root in its vase of water and you’ll have basil all winter. If you’re lucky, you will be able to plant your basil bouquet outside in the spring.
One of the saddest parts about an early freeze is the figs. These beauties hardly belong in this climate, but some varieties do just fine.
They’re soft, sweet perfection when ripe, but there’s just not a great way to preserve them. Yes, dried figs are delicious, but they’re like the difference between a grape and a raisin. It’s like a different food entirely. If you have access to figs, pick them now.
They’re hard to find in stores around here, so your best bet is to plant a tree in the spring (I got mine at Ozark Nursery), or buddy up with someone who has a couple of trees. Or you could always enquire at Carthage’s Grace Episcopal Church; they have several mature trees in their beautiful garden. Either way, do what you need to do to find the figs.
Whisper a quick eulogy for the other plants. It’s time to let go. You’ll see some of them again, and some will be gone forever.
Try these recipes with the remnants from a summer garden.
Green tomato salsa
5 small green tomatoes
1 jalapeno, seeded
3 cloves garlic
1 medium onion, peeled and quartered
1/2 cup fresh cilantro
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons lime juice
Place the green tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno on a baking sheet. Broil on high 4 to 5 minutes until just beginning to blacken. Flip and rotate; broil another 4 to 5 minutes.
Transfer everything to a food processor or blender, except use only half of the jalapeno. Add cilantro, lime juice and salt. Pulse until desired consistency is reached.
Taste, adding more jalapeno if desired. Refrigerate.
Adapted from acouplecooks.com
Figs with bacon and chile
5 ounces bacon, sliced 1/2-inch thick, then sliced crosswise into ½-inch pieces
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
8 ripe, fresh figs, halved lengthwise
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-low, stirring often, until brown and crisp.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a small bowl. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons fat from skillet. Add maple syrup to skillet, swirling to combine, and heat over medium-high.
Arrange figs in skillet in a single layer, cut side down. Cook, swirling liquid occasionally, until figs are slightly softened and caramelized, about 5 minutes.
Arrange figs cut side up on a platter and press pieces of bacon onto the surface of each fig. Set the skillet over medium heat, add vinegar and stir into juices. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring constantly, until syrupy.
Drizzle syrup over figs, then sprinkle with crushed red pepper.
Adapted from bonappetit.com
