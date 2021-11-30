There exists such a thing with the power to transform boring ingredients into super fancy delights with a simple roll, pinch and fold.
Having puff pastry waiting in your fridge or freezer is like having a doughy superhero at the ready. Captain Puff turns fruit into brunch pastries, salmon to rival expensive restaurant dinners, brie into the favorite appetizer at the potluck and makes chocolate bars more perfect than they already are.
Puff pastry turns pigs-in-a-blanket into pigs-in-a-cashmere-throw. It’s like that. Captain Puff exists to make you look amazing. He only wants to help.
When puff pastry is wrapped around anything and baked into golden flaky layers of perfection, a supremely impressive-looking food has been created. By you.
You are therefore the culinary genius responsible for such gorgeous wizardry. Never mind how simple it was to create. Revel in the glory the puff pastry has awarded you.
Sheets of this incredible puffing dough can be found near pie stuff in the freezer or refrigerator aisles of grocery stores. Or you can certainly make it yourself, with lots of time, counter space and butter.
Puff pastry and phyllo dough are sometimes confused for each other because they are similar in appearance.
Let it be known that puff pastry is made by folding solid layers of fat between dough made of flour and water. Every fold creates a new crispy-thin layer of pastry goodness, resulting in hundreds of layers in a finished pastry.
Phyllo is dough stretched to see-through-thin sheets and layered with melted butter; the result is fewer layers, less puff and more crackle. Baklava is made with phyllo; croissants are made with puff pastry.
Stock up on puff pastry to impress friends, family and co-workers this festive season. It’s easy to work with and creates some seriously fancy treats. If it’s frozen, all you have to remember is to thaw it in the fridge overnight. Then you’ll be good to go.
Try these recipes with puff pastry to kick dinner up a notch, for impressive appetizers or to make dessert delights.
Spinach and feta puff pastry appetizers
- 16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
- 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained, chopped and squeezed dry
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- 4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 stick butter, melted
- 3 eggs, beaten, divided
- 3 puff pastry sheets
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using a cheesecloth, squeeze as much water out as possible of both the spinach and chopped artichokes.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine spinach, artichokes, onions, cheeses, salt/pepper, garlic, butter and 2 beaten eggs. Roll each sheet of puff pastry out separately to 10 by 10 inches. Using a pizza cutter, divide each sheet of the puff pastry into 9 equal squares, giving a total of 27.
Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray. Press each puff pastry square into the bottom and sides of the muffin tins. Place a heaping tablespoon of the spinach mixture into the square. Bring each corner up and twist to seal. Brush the additional beaten egg onto each spinach cup.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: lingeralittle.com.
Puff pastry strawberry tart
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons water
- Sparkling sugar (optional)
- 1 pint strawberries, washed/hulled, and sliced into 3-4 slices each
- 1/4 cup strawberry jam
- 3/4 cup white sugar, divided
- 4 ounces mascarpone cheese
- 4 ounces freshly whipped cream
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, roll out the puff pastry dough to a large rectangle.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Use a knife to score a border 3/4 of an inch inside from the edge of the puff pastry. Use a fork to pierce the inside of the tart several times. Brush the pastry with the egg wash along the border. Sprinkle with sparkling sugar if desired.
Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
While the puff pastry is cooking, prepare the topping: In a large bowl, stir together the whipped cream, 1/2 cup white sugar and mascarpone cheese. In a separate bowl, mix together the strawberry slices, 1/4 cup white sugar and strawberry jam.
Once puff pastry is cool, top with the cream and then the strawberries. Keep refrigerated until ready to slice and serve.
Recipe adapted from mybakingaddiction.com.
