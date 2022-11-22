I’m tardy to the pumpkin party, but at least I showed up. I managed to use a couple of barely expired cans of pumpkin and everything. ’Tis the season.
In the hustle and bustle of turkey time, pumpkin patiently waits its turn to shine. We know the time will come. Likely it will be in a pumpkin pie or pumpkin roll for the main event, but this crisp fall weather has me wanting pumpkin all the ways.
Honestly, I can’t think of a better way to start the weekend after Thanksgiving off than to incorporate any remaining canned pumpkin in the pantry into baked goods or whatever. Because after Thanksgiving, you know that canned pumpkin is getting shuffled to the back. If you happen to want one of those trusty, dusty cans of pumpkins in the next year, you know where to find them.
The urge for all things pumpkin rears its big orange head on the first chilly morning after a scorching summer. Boots, flannel and all things cozy make their annual debut. Pumpkin spice everything is everywhere.
But pumpkin spice season is short-lived. After Thanksgiving, it’s on to the next big holiday flavors. So carpe diem and whatnot: Seize the year’s last big pumpkin hurrah.
I’ve been eyeballing the two cans of pumpkin in my cabinet for the last year or so, shuffling them to the front every so often so as to remember to use them for something great. Let it be known that a friend gave me these cans upon moving across the country. They had to drop weight for the movers, and pumpkin didn’t make the cut. You understand. Pumpkin comes but once a year.
I share this important detail because I didn’t purchase the pumpkin with intention. I inherited it and have been hatching a plan for its use for a good year and a half. What I’m trying to say is, “This is not my fault.”
Who knows how long my friend had it in her cabinet before she decided it didn’t make the cut? So yes, I did feel the pressure to use the pumpkin in a timely manner this pumpkin-spice season, especially when I realized it expired last month. Those printed dates on cans are just a suggestion, though. Right?
I lived to tell this tale, so all is well. Don’t be like me. Use your pumpkin. Start fresh next year. Try these recipes with any lingering cans.
Pumpkin cream cheese muffinsFor the filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
For the muffins:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
4 large eggs
2 cups sugar
1 can pumpkin
1¼ cups vegetable oil
For the topping:
½ cup sugar
5 tablespoons flour
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
To prepare the filling, combine the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a medium bowl and mix well until blended and smooth. Transfer to the fridge to chill and firm.
To make the muffins, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin pans with paper liners.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, pumpkin pie spice, salt and baking soda; whisk to blend. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree and oil. Mix on medium-low speed until blended. With the mixer on low speed, add in the dry ingredients, mixing just until incorporated.
To make the topping, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon in a small bowl; whisk to blend. Add in the butter pieces and cut into the dry ingredients with a pastry blender or two forks until the mixture is coarse and crumbly. Transfer to the refrigerator to chill until ready to use.
To assemble the muffins, fill each muffin well with a small amount of batter, just enough to cover the bottom of the liner. Place a scoop of the cream cheese mixture into each muffin well. Divide the remaining batter among the muffin cups, placing on top of the cream cheese to cover completely. Sprinkle a small amount of the topping mixture over each of the muffin wells.
Bake for 20-25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely before serving.
Recipe adapted from the-girl-who-ate-everything.com.
5-ingredient pumpkin Alfredo
8-12 ounces fettuccine noodles
2 tablespoons butter
5 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)
2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook the fettuccine according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid to thin sauce if needed.
Heat the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic; saute until soft and fragrant. Add the pumpkin and heavy whipping cream. Simmer until slightly thickened. Add the cheese and stir to combine.
Toss the pasta in the sauce and thin as needed using the reserved cooking liquid. Top with additional Parmesan and season to taste with a generous pinch of sea salt and fresh rosemary. Serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from pinchof yum.com.
