The first time I tried a pupusa, it was love at first bite.
A new friend introduced me to these handheld Salvadoran delights a few years ago. The fact that we have been good friends since is no coincidence.
While her mom or grandmother made that first pupusa I tasted and could probably make them in her sleep at this point, my friend assured me I could make them too.
Several years and dozens of pupusas later, I’ve got it down. Just don’t ask me how to pronounce “pupusa” correctly; it seems like a fairly straightforward word, but according to my friend’s chortling, I do not have that part down.
Not only are these corn flour-based, thick pancakes stuffed with meat, beans, chiles and cheese absolutely delicious, they’re a cinch to make once you get the hang of it. I’m even going to fire up the electric griddle here at the Globe and make some pupusas later today. If I can manage office pupusas, you can surely whip them up on a whim in the comfort of your kitchen.
Before you get started, I suggest you commit to following my personal pupusa rule: Always make extra.
Store them in the freezer for quick dinner (or breakfast) on the go and for lunchboxes, road trips and any other time you want a pupusa because you are grown and you can eat one whenever you dang well please. I brought a gallon-sized bag of them on a boat with friends a couple of weeks ago and pretty much won summer.
There is but one drawback to this pupusa perfection: They are best enjoyed with curtido, which is a zippy cabbage slaw and not generally what you think of as food to be eaten on the go. Ideally you’d have some salsa and sour cream or crema to dip those pupusas in as well. Beggars can’t be choosers, so if you have to eat plain pupusas, rest well knowing they can stand on their own just fine.
Pupusas are fun to make in a group, so gather around for a pupusa-making party. Kids can get in on the fun too. Prepare fillings ahead of time, such as cooking and chopping meats, mashing and seasoning beans, chopping chiles and shredding cheese.
Then you’re left with three basic steps: mix masa, salt and water together to form the dough; form a dough ball in your hand, flatten it a bit, add fillings in the center, and then pinch the dough edges together while flattening it into a filled disc; cook the pupusas on an oiled pan or griddle. Eat them warm to fully experience the gooey cheesy goodness.
The following recipes from www.tastesbetterfromscratch.com will get you started on the path to pupusas.
Easy pupusas
4 cups masa harina
31/2 to 4 cups warm water
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, softened (optional)
Refried beans
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese or Oaxaca cheese
Add masa harina (corn flour) and salt to a large mixing bowl. Add the warm water, little by little, mixing the dough with your hand. You may not need all of the water. You want the masa to be the consistency of a soft play dough. If the dough is too wet, mix in some more masa harina. If it’s too dry, add a little more water. Mix in butter, if using.
Scoop the dough into large, golf ball-size portions. You can scoop all of the dough into balls before continuing or make 1 pupusa at a time. Be sure to keep the dough covered with a damp cloth as you work, to keep it from drying out.
Use the palms of your hands to pat the dough into a disc, about 4 inches in diameter. Scoop about half a tablespoon of the beans and place it in the center of the dough circle, followed by a pinch of shredded cheese. Gently bring the edges of the dough up and around the filling, pinching it closed into a ball. Gently pat the dough between your palms to form it into a disc again. Be gentle so you don’t have big cracks of filling come through, but if you do have some, its fine.
Heat a large, greased skillet over medium heat. Place pupusas on the hot pan and cook for about 2-4 minutes on each side. You will know the pupusas are ready to flip when the edges are set and the bottom is lightly golden. Serve with curtido and salsa roja.
Curtido
1/2 head cabbage, shredded
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
2 carrots, shredded
1 fresh jalapeno pepper, sliced (optional)
Boiling water
1/2 teaspoon oregano
Salt, to taste
1/2 cup white vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Place cabbage in a fine mesh strainer. Very slowly pour boiling water over the cabbage. Rinse with cold water. Drain well, pressing out as much water as possible. Add cabbage to large bowl. Add carrot, onion, jalapeno, oregano, and vinegar and toss well to combine.
Curtido tastes best after it has marinated for several hours or days.
Salsa roja
4 tomatoes
1/2 onion
1/2 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeds removed for milder salsa
1/2 teaspoon salt, more if needed
1 clove garlic
1 cup water
1 teaspoon oil
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon paste (or cube)
Add tomato, onion, jalapeno, salt, garlic and water to a blender or food processor and puree.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add salsa to the pan and stir in chicken bouillon. Bring mixture to a low boil and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until much of the liquid has been reduced. Allow to cool.
