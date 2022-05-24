There’s just no way little me could have been convinced that one day she would grow up to get her kicks from experimenting in the garden. Grown-up me knows that planting new stuff, just to see what will happen, is half the fun of gardening.
Maybe it was the refreshing freedom of a post-pandemic spring, but spring fever had a stronger grip on my gardening soul this year. On top of ordering too many seeds from the shiny catalogs, I bought too many plants from too many places.
My garden beds at home weren’t going to be able to hold the bounty. So I rented a space at the Carthage Community Garden.
The whole situation has strong “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” vibes:
• If you give Amanda access to a variety of new plants and seeds, she’s going to need a bigger garden.
• If she has a bigger garden, she’s going to need more plants.
• If she has more plants, she’ll want to make sure she gets some she’s never grown before.
• If she has veggies she’s never grown before, she’ll want to do lots of research on ways to prepare them.
And on and on until we land squarely right where we are. My head is swimming with information. You are welcome.
On the bright side, I get to compare how things are growing in one place versus the other. The outcome is not good, in that the community garden bed is growing like gangbusters. It makes the home garden look pitiful. It’s something I will add to the mental list that I will surely forget by next spring when the cycle will start all over again.
The winners in the new, fun seed game thus far are purple sugar snap peas and chijimisai. I don’t have to know how to pronounce it to love it.
I do know that chijimisai is an Asian green and a cross between tatsoi and komatsuna. It’s my new favorite to grow and to eat.
The leaves are dark green, lovely and packed with vitamin A — four times that of carrots. The plants are heat and cold tolerant, and the flavor isn’t too “green.” The leaves aren’t riddled with holes, so maybe the pests don’t like them. Maybe they’re the perfect vegetable.
To quote Lavar Burton in Reading Rainbow, “But you don’t have to take my word for it.” Look for chijimisai or other Asian greens at the Webb City Farmers Market, where they truly excel in the Asian greens department.
Chijimisai is a great substitute for spinach, which bolted straight for the heavens at the first sign of hot weather. The chijimisai stayed low, dark and steady. It’s clearly not afraid of a little heat. A worthwhile trait indeed.
The purple sugar snap peas are just plain gorgeous. They’re sweet and crisp like their greener cousins, but their violet hue and wild tendrils make them extra beautiful. The flowers are purple and the pods are purple, so they stand out against the green vines — making them much easier to spot than the green variety. Kids will love them.
Plant something new, and try different veggies at the farmers market. Get out of your comfort zone. It doesn’t always work out, but the adventure is worth it. Try these recipes with spring veggies growing now near you.
Lemon-garlic snap pea salad with pecorino and mint
2 teaspoons white miso
1 small garlic clove, grated or minced
1 medium lemon, zested and juiced (about 1 tablespoon of zest and 2 tablespoons of juice)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound snap peas, trimmed and cut as desired
1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 scallions, light green and white parts only, sliced
1/4 cup grated pecorino, plus more for garnish
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped or torn
In the bottom of a medium serving bowl, whisk the miso and garlic with the lemon zest, juice and olive oil until smooth and the miso dissolves.
Add the snap peas, chickpeas, scallions and grated pecorino, tossing to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper, as needed. Top with the sesame seeds, mint, and more pecorino and serve.
Source: food52.com
Clean and spicy Asian greens
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup minced shallot
3 tablespoons peeled and finely minced ginger
10 to 12 cups washed and sliced greens or baby greens
Coarse or kosher salt to taste
1 tablespoon fish sauce — or to taste
1 teaspoon Asian sesame chili oil — hot or plain
1 to 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar — white or cider are fine, too
Hot rice — or any other grain of your choice — to serve
Heat a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the shallots and saute for about 5 minutes until tender. Add the ginger and saute for another two minutes, until fragrant.
Add up to half of the damp greens, whatever will fit in the pot. Use tongs to periodically stir and shift the greens around until they wilt. Add more greens as you can fit them into the pot, tossing and stirring every minute or so.
When they are all in, add 1/2 cup of water, partially cover the pot, and toss every once in a while, until they are truly wilted and tender, about 10 minutes. Add more water as needed to keep a bit of liquid going in the pot.
When tender, add the salt, fish sauce and chili oil and toss to combine. Serve hot, on rice.
Source: themom100.com
