It’s a confusing time out in the garden. Half the plants are brown and crunchy, while the rest are lush and producing like mad.
Let’s not beat around the bush. It’s the tomatoes — they are forcing me to take the good with the bad. Literally.
When I pluck the remaining mummified corpses of tomatoes from their crispy vines, I wonder what in the world is happening in the garden. A couple of feet over, tomato plants are healthy and heavy with tomatoes.
It’s not the thing that wakes me up in the middle of the night, but it is something my brain might fixate upon at 3 a.m. Most of the time, though, I just pick the tomatoes and get on with my life.
With the surplus of cherry tomatoes from the plants participating in life, I get to make my very favorite summer recipe: slow-roasted tomatoes. The tomatoes are halved, drizzled with olive oil and roasted low and slow. Tuck in a few cloves of garlic and sprigs of rosemary for good measure.
To really get the best flavor, they roast for about four to six hours at 200 degrees. You can speed up the process by cranking up the heat, if you must. You savage.
These tomatoes are heaven. I pack a couple of sheet pans full into a quart jar, top them with a little olive oil and store them in the fridge to spoon out whenever and on whatever I please.
The flavor can’t be beat. They have kind of a foodie-gourmet vibe that makes everything fancy and extremely delicious. The only labor involved in this incredible end reward is slicing a million tiny tomatoes in half. The oven does the rest of the work.
Give week-old ciabatta new life by topping slices with them and boom, you’ve created an appetizer worth serving guests — even guests you like.
Top baked potatoes with them for a quick weeknight meal, smush them with cream cheese for a delightful dip, spread them on an Italian-style sandwich to blow all other sandwiches out of the water, use them on pizza crust instead of the usual sauce and/or blend a cup of them with olive oil for the most decadent pasta sauce your kitchen has ever seen.
These tomatoes are not messing around. They mean business. and once you make them, they’ll be in the fridge, ready to save the day. They’re so packed with flavor that a little goes a long way, and they will keep in the fridge for weeks.
Make this recipe with a variety of small tomatoes; the more color the better. Enjoy!
Slow-roasted tomatoes
Cherry tomatoes
Olive oil
Garlic cloves, peeled
Rosemary sprigs
Sea salt
Halve tomatoes, placing them cut side up on a sheet pan. Nestle garlic cloves among the tomatoes; use as many as you like, keeping in mind that roasted garlic is extremely delicious. Lay a few sprigs of rosemary on the tomatoes and drizzle all with olive oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
Bake at 200 degrees for 4 to 6 hours. Prepare for your home to smell incredible.
Tomatoes are done when shrunken, but not shriveled and still a bit shiny on top. Spoon them into an airtight container, using a spatula to collect the remaining oil. Top them with a little extra olive oil and store in the fridge.
Let sit at room temperature for a bit before serving.
