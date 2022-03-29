If I were being held at knifepoint over a boiling river of lava and all I had to do was name my favorite Italian dish in order to go free, I’ve got it narrowed down. I’ll be ready should the time come.
Pasta puttanesca is packed with olives and capers, which get all the credit for nudging it into life-giving first place. Anchovies add to the salty flavor bomb that is the puttanesca sauce. If it’s on the menu, I’m ordering it. That’s that. Deal’s done.
And that’s exactly what happened last week at B&B Beastro. I had scanned the menu online and was looking forward to the grilled portobello, but then I saw it. My love. I wasn’t expecting you.
We don’t need to get into the details, but let’s just say puttanesca roughly translates to “in the style of the prostitute.” I love it despite its questionable beginnings. I don’t care what it had to do to get where it is today. Let’s live in the present.
My reason for the puttanesca season was actually to pop next door to Plant Parenthood, downtown Joplin’s new plant/cool stuff/art shop. I left with puttanesca in my belly and my hands full of plants, an awesome metal hanging lantern and a handmade planter with a pinched clown/fairy face that is just the right amount of creepy-cool.
It is a shop made just for me, with a restaurant next door serving my favorite Italian dish. Beautiful perfection.
While puttanesca sauce can be simple to make, I’ve always avoided it because I don’t want to deal with anchovies. I like to eat them, but I don’t want to chop up or blend their little fishy bodies.
If you are a big chicken like me, just don’t use anchovies. Done. The capers, olives and garlic have enough flavor to get the puttanesca feel. And now it’s vegan. How inclusive of you. Add shrimp and/or mussels if you’re missing that taste of the sea.
When I made it most recently, I raided the freezer for shrimp and leftover marinara, and warmed them on the stove with capers, chopped green olives instead of Kalamata olives and a little brine. Then I used black soybean spaghetti for the pasta.
It was a bastardized puttanesca, but it was delicious. When the craving calls, do what you have to do to get the job done. I did add anchovy paste to my shopping list, though.
Try these recipes for pasta puttanesca, but only if you like extremely delicious food.
Vegan spaghetti alla puttanesca
- 1 28-ounce can of chunky tomato sauce or diced tomatoes
- 1/3 cup chopped Kalamata olives
- 1/3 cup capers
- 1 tablespoon Kalamata olive brine (from jar of olives)
- 1 tablespoon caper brine (from jar of capers)
- 3 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ounces whole-grain spaghetti, or an equivalent combination of spaghetti and zucchini noodles
In a medium saucepan, combine the tomato sauce, olives, capers, olive brine, caper brine, garlic and red pepper flakes. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring often, for 20 minutes.
Remove the sauce from heat, and stir in the olive oil and almost all of the chopped parsley, reserving some to sprinkle on the finished bowls. Season to taste with freshly ground black pepper and salt, if necessary.
While the sauce cooks, bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and return it to the pot.
Pour the sauce over the pasta and stir to combine. Stir in the zucchini noodles, if using. Divide into individual bowls and top each bowl with a light sprinkle of parsley. Serve immediately. If you plan on having leftovers, store extra zucchini noodles separately because they leach water once they come into contact with salty ingredients.
Recipe adapted from cookieandkate.com.
Puttanesca sauce
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 6 anchovy fillets
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- One 35-ounce can whole peeled Italian tomatoes with their juices, crushed by hand
- Pinch of sugar
- 2 basil sprigs
- 1/4 cup chopped Kalamata olives
- 1 tablespoons capers, drained
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic, anchovies and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the canned tomatoes with their juices. Stir in the sugar, basil, olives and capers. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
Simmer the sauce over low heat, stirring occasionally, until it thickens and is reduced to 3 cups, about 30 minutes. Season again with salt and pepper. Discard the basil sprigs and garlic.
Recipe source: foodandwine.com.
