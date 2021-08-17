In an attempt to squeeze more pie into our lives, a group of pie-minded friends and family created Pie Club. The rules of Pie Club are simple: bring pie, eat pie, don’t talk about Pie Club — just kidding. Any chance to talk about pie is a good chance indeed.
After a long COVID-19 hiatus, Pie Club gathered once again, and it was a beautiful thing. Gracing the table were two savory pies, five sweet pies, a plate of Korean beef bulgogi hand pies and a bundt cake — because honestly, we run pretty fast and loose with the rules.
With a ratio of 1 to 1 in pies and people, odds are good the leftovers will be impressive. So although it’s fun to be surprised at what pies come to the table, it’s also reassuring to discuss pie thoughts beforehand to ensure the presence of at least one savory pie.
Such savory pies may not be the first thing we think about when we think about making pie, but trust me, they are the backbone of any pie club. We cannot linger, chatting for hours over cocktails, coffee and sweet pie without a nap. The pot pies, the quiches and the shepherd's pies are what keep us engaged and upright.
Out of the peanut butter-banana, the pumpkin pecan, the two blueberries and the frangipane, it was tough to narrow down which sweet recipe to share. The frangipane won out, because it is not only delicious but extremely fun to pronounce. Fran-ji-pan. Also, I’d never heard of it, so maybe you haven’t either, dear reader.
Of the savory selections, I am sharing my own recipe for duck egg quiche, brilliantly named “quack-quiche” by my cousin, who is clearly quite clever.
Try these recipes to start your own pie club, or just to impress your friends and family.
Quack-quiche
Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons milk
Filling:
- 6 duck eggs
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups chopped broccoli
- Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a 9-inch pie plate, mix flour, salt and butter with a fork; add up to 2 tablespoons milk to form dough. Press crust into the bottom and up the sides of the pan with fingers. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs and yogurt together. Stir in cheese, broccoli and a dash of salt and pepper.
Pour filling into crust and bake for about 40 minutes or until filling is set. Cover crust with a pie shield or aluminum foil halfway through cooking time.
Peach frangipane tart
Crust:
- 1 3/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 10 tablespoons very cold butter cut into cubes
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 tablespoons very cold water
Frangipane filling:
- 1 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
Peach topping:
- 4-5 peaches, sliced thin
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
In a food processor, add the flour, sugar and salt. Pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and pulse until butter is the size of small peas.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and the water. With the processor running, drizzle the egg mixture into the flour until the pastry comes together. Turn out onto plastic wrap, form into a disc, and refrigerate while you make the frangipane.
Clean out the food processor and add the sliced almond, sugar and salt. Process until the almonds are finely ground. Add the egg and the vanilla and almond extracts. Mix until well combined. Drizzle in the melted butter and pulse until mixed. Set aside.
Next, roll out pastry until it is about 13 inches in diameter and 1/8 inch thick. Carefully drape it into an 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Press into the sides and pinch off any excess.
Pierce the pastry all over with a fork to prevent bubbles while baking. Freeze the tart shell while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the tart shell on the middle rack and bake for 15 minutes or until just set. Remove to a cooling rack. Pour the frangipane into the still warm tart shell. Spread with a rubber spatula to even out the mixture. Arrange the peach slices on top.
Finally, sprinkle the entire tart with the additional 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the frangipane is puffed, set and golden brown. Cool on a cooling rack until it's still warm to the touch but can be handled. Optional: Dust with powdered sugar just before serving.
— Adapted from www.thegourmetgourmand.com.
