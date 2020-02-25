If you know a Delawarean with a chip on his shoulder, let him be. He's likely grown up knowing his state deserved to take up a lot more land mass than it does.
The Delmarva Peninsula juts into the Atlantic and is bordered by the Chesapeake Bay to the west. Here’s the kicker: The entire state of Delaware shares the peninsula with parts of Maryland and Virginia. So unfair.
So although Delaware essentially has to share a bedroom for eternity with two sibling states, Delawareans have really made the best of it. Although there are squabbles over which foods belong to which states, Delaware should probably just get whatever it wants. And it wants scrapple for some reason.
Scrapple is traditionally a mush of pig parts and trimmings combined with cornmeal, flour and spices. The mush is formed into a congealed loaf and then sliced and pan-fried to be served with eggs and toast for a hearty breakfast.
The Pennsylvania Dutch originally made scrapple as a way to use all of an animal rather than wasting something that could be eaten. Scrapple is proof that one of my culinary beliefs has potential to be a full-blown fact: Fry anything, and it becomes edible.
So although scrapple is made in homes throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Delaware is the place to be for serious scrapple. There’s a festival with a cook-off and everything. Visit Bridgeville in the fall to see for yourself. If scrapple doesn’t make your mouth water, Delaware is also famous for blue crab, chicken and dumplings, and the official state dessert, peach pie.
About half the state is farmland, which makes a little more sense when you learn that chickens outnumber residents 200 to 1. Supposedly it all happened by accident. As the story goes, many years ago a woman ordered 50 chickens for egg-laying in her backyard flock. She got 500 instead, kept them, raised them and went into the chicken business.
Delawareans know their way around a chicken recipe for sure. Chicken and dumplings takes on a life and name of its own in the hands of a cook holding the recipe for “slippery dumplings.” These dumplings look like fat, pillowy soft noodles, and I want them right now and always.
Try these recipes for a taste of Delaware, from the farmland to the boardwalk. You’re on your own for the scrapple.
-----------------------------------------------------
Delaware farm-style chicken and slippery dumplings
1 stewing chicken (about 4 or 5 pounds), cut up
4 celery ribs, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules
2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
Dumplings:
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons shortening
1/2 cup hot broth
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken, celery and onion in a Dutch oven. Cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until chicken is tender (about 20 minutes per pound).
Remove chicken and keep warm. Add water to measure 4 quarts. Set aside 1/2 cup for dumplings. Return remaining broth to the Dutch oven; add poultry seasoning and bouillon.
For dumplings, in a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in the shortening with a pastry blender until the mixture forms fine crumbs. Stir in enough hot broth to make a firm but manageable dough. Meanwhile, bring broth to a boil.
Roll dough to 1/16-inch thickness; cut into 2-inch squares. Drop one at a time into boiling broth. Reheat the broth to boiling over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook dumplings uncovered until tender, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately with the chicken.
Recipe source: www.grouprecipes.com.
-----------------------------------------------
Peach custard pie
1-crust pie pastry (refrigerated or homemade)
6 large peaches or 9 medium-sized peaches
1/2 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup half-and-half
3 large egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/3 cup flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place pie pastry in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Peel and slice the peaches into 1/2-inch wedges. Place peach slices on the bottom of the pie crust.
In a medium bowl, whisk together low-fat vanilla yogurt, half-and-half, egg yolks, sugar, flour and vanilla. Pour over top of peaches. Place on cookie sheet to prevent spills. Cover edges of pie crust with foil or a pie crust protector to prevent the edges from burning. Bake in oven for 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, cut in unsalted butter, remaining flour and sugar to create the streusel topping.
Remove pie from oven and reduce heat to 350. Remove foil or pie crust protector. Sprinkle streusel over top of the pie. Return pie to oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour prior to serving.
Recipe source: www.delawaregrown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.