Shakshuka is a win-win. Pronounced shok-SHOO-kah, it’s not only fun to say but is also a quick, healthy, one-pan meal for breakfast, dinner or any meal between.
Eggs poached in simmering tomatoes, peppers, onions and spices is shakshuka where it originated in North Africa, as well as countries throughout the Middle East that have adopted it as their own.
But in Italy, it goes by “eggs in purgatory,” which has to refer to the eggs cooking in the deliciously hellish, fiery-red, spicy sauce. What’s not to love?
Shakshuka, eggs in purgatory — tomayto, tomahto. Call it what you want, but do make it soon.
It’s the perfect farmers market dish. Find in-season tomatoes, onions, peppers and fresh eggs at our local markets now, and be sure to grab some fresh herbs such as parsley, basil, cilantro and mint to stir in at the end of cooking to make those flavors sing.
If more meatless meals are always on your radar, you’ll want to add shakshuka to your recipe arsenal. For breakfast, serve it with crusty bread or pita.
At lunch or dinner, have it with salad and your carb of choice. Top that salad with chickpeas and feta for shakshuka, or white beans and parmesan for eggs in purgatory. Go with the flow.
I suppose for the same reason I tend to cook meat to death, my shakshuka eggs turn out hard-cooked rather than the liquid gold I prefer. I’m always afraid they won’t be done enough, which would be unacceptable, so overcooked is better.
Learn from my mistakes. Once the pan has been removed from heat, the food keeps cooking. From pan to plate, the cook has to allow for that minute or two when the food is still cooking when you don’t want it to. We just have to plan for it. I’ll get it one of these days.
Try these recipes to use fresh eggs and in-season veggies for some deliciously filling and flavorful shakshuka.
Shakshuka
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 2 green peppers, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
- Salt and pepper
- 6 cups chopped tomatoes or 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 6 large eggs
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet. Add onions, green peppers, garlic, spices, pinch salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes and tomato sauce. Cover and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Uncover and cook a bit longer to allow the mixture to reduce and thicken. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
Using a wooden spoon, make 6 indentations, or "wells," in the tomato mixture. Make sure the indentations are spaced out. Gently crack an egg into each indention.
Reduce the heat, cover the skillet and cook on low until the egg whites are set.
Uncover and add the fresh parsley and mint. Serve with warm pita or crusty bread.
Recipe adapted from www.themediterraneandish.com.
Green shakshuka
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 9 ounces Brussels sprouts, shaved or finely sliced
- 1 zucchini, grated
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups packed baby spinach
- 5 large eggs
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 large avocado, for garnish
Heat olive oil in a saute pan on medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the onion becomes translucent. Add the garlic and cook an additional minute.
Add the shaved Brussels sprouts and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. When the Brussels sprouts have softened, add the zucchini and spices and stir for another minute.
Add the baby spinach and stir until it just starts to wilt, then turn the heat to low. Flatten the mixture with a spatula and create 5 small wells, then crack the eggs into each well.
Cook until the eggs are done to your liking. You can also add a lid to steam and cook the eggs faster. Sprinkle the fresh cilantro on top and garnish with sliced avocado.
Recipe source: www.downshiftology.com.
